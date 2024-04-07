Breaking News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Traffic, slums on Piyush Goyal’s agenda
Lok Sabha elections 2024: Sparks fly in Kalyan as Maharashtra CM’s son made candidate
Mumbai: Nalasopara boy loses Rs 2 lakh in online scam, commits suicide
Mumbai: Only 10 per cent of Bandra is walkable, survey reveals
Exclusive | Mumbai: Who will watch the watchmen?
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Madhuri Dixit shares video of her lip syncing to Lisa Haydons Vaatavaran dialogue from ADHM
<< Back to Elections 2024

Madhuri Dixit shares video of her lip-syncing to Lisa Haydon’s ‘Vaatavaran’ dialogue from ‘ADHM’

Updated on: 07 April,2024 05:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’ and serves as a judge on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, hopped on the viral ‘vaatavaran’ bandwagon and shared her own take on the trend

Madhuri Dixit shares video of her lip-syncing to Lisa Haydon’s ‘Vaatavaran’ dialogue from ‘ADHM’

IANS

Listen to this article
Madhuri Dixit shares video of her lip-syncing to Lisa Haydon’s ‘Vaatavaran’ dialogue from ‘ADHM’
x
00:00

Actress Madhuri Dixit Nene, who was last seen in the streaming movie ‘Maja Ma’ and serves as a judge on the dance reality show ‘Dance Deewane’, hopped on the viral ‘vaatavaran’ bandwagon and shared her own take on the trend.


On Sunday, the actress took to her Instagram and shared a video of herself lip-syncing to the ‘vaatavaran’ dialogue from the Ranbir Kapoor, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Anushka Sharma-starrer ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.


The video was shared by the actress from the sets of ‘Dance Deewane’. Madhuri pitched the note of her character in the Reel a notch above and enacted the lines said by Lisa Haydon in the film.


The actress lip-synced the dialogue, “One day they used a word ‘vaatavaran’, and I was like, ‘OMG, I love that word. What does it mean?’. So Ayan said, ‘It means vibe’.” In the video, Madhuri can be seen donning a black saree.

Recently, the actress walked the ramp for Ranna Gill’s show at the Lakme Fashion Week x FDCI. She donned a white sparkles drizzled pantsuit for the event.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

madhuri dixit TV News TV updates television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK