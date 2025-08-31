Breaking News
Maratha quota protest: Morcha gets unruly, cops escort women to safety
Maratha quota protest enters Day 3; may intensify after Ganeshotsav
Mumbai local train updates: Central Railway cancels mega block, adds night trains for Ganeshotsav devotees
Mumbai: Ray of hope as Chira Bazar residents assured of homes in 3-4 days
Virar building collapse: Four more arrested in ongoing probe
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Absolute lawlessness Sumona Chakravarti shares her ordeal of being mobbed due to Maratha Morcha

‘Absolute lawlessness’: Sumona Chakravarti shares her ordeal of being mobbed due to Maratha Morcha

Updated on: 31 August,2025 07:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Actress Sumona Chakravarti shared a frightening experience while driving through South Bombay during the Maratha Morcha protest. She recounted being blocked by a mob, with protesters banging on her car, leaving her feel unsafe

‘Absolute lawlessness’: Sumona Chakravarti shares her ordeal of being mobbed due to Maratha Morcha

Sumona Chakravarti

Listen to this article
‘Absolute lawlessness’: Sumona Chakravarti shares her ordeal of being mobbed due to Maratha Morcha
x
00:00

Actress Sumona Chakravarti recounted a frightening experience while driving through South Bombay during the Maratha Morcha protest. She described being blocked by a mob, with protesters banging on her car and shouting slogans, leaving her feeling unsafe during broad daylight. Her post highlights concern over public safety and civic responsibility despite citizens paying heavy taxes.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti recounted a frightening experience while driving through South Bombay during the Maratha Morcha protest. She described being blocked by a mob, with protesters banging on her car and shouting slogans, leaving her feeling unsafe during broad daylight. Her post highlights concern over public safety and civic responsibility despite citizens paying heavy taxes.

Sumona Chakravarti shares harrowing experience



Taking to her Instagram she shared a long note that started with, “12:30 this afternoon. I'm driving from Colaba to Fort. And suddenly-my car is blocked by a mob. One man with an orange stole banging on my bonnet, smirking. Pressing his protruding belly against my car. Shimmying in front of me like he's proving some sick point. His friends banging on my windows, shouting "Jai Maharashtra!" & laughing. We moved a little ahead & repeat of the same thing. Twice in a span of 5 mins. No police. (The ones we saw later were just sitting, chatting, hanging) No law & order.”


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Sumona continued, “Just me, in my car, in broad daylight, in South Bombay-feeling unsafe. And the streets? Piled with banana peels, plastic bottles, filth. Pavements taken over. Protesters eating, sleeping, bathing, cooking, pissing, shitting, video calling, making reels, doing Mumbai darshan in the name of protest. A complete mockery of civic sense.”

Sumona on feeling unsafe

The Kapil Sharma show actress further recounts feeling vulnerable and stated, “I've lived in Bombay pretty much all my life. I've always felt safe here-especially in South Bombay. But today, for the first time in years, in broad daylight inside the safety of my own car I felt genuinely unsafe. Vulnerable. And I suddenly felt lucky- lucky that a male friend was with me. I couldn't help but think, if I had been alone, then what???”

She concluded, “I was tempted to record a video but quickly realised that this might provoke/instigate them further. So I didn't. It's frightening when you realise that no matter who you are, or where you are, law and order can collapse in seconds. Peaceful protests exist-we've seen them for causes far more urgent. And yet, those are the ones the police clamp down on. But here? Absolute lawlessness. As a tax paying citizen, as a woman, and as someone who loves this city, I'm left disturbed. We deserve better than this mockery of governance and civic responsibility. We deserve the right to feel safe in our own city.”

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Did you find this article helpful?

Yes
No

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

Help us improve further by providing more detailed feedback and stand a chance to win a 3-month e-paper subscription! Click Here

Note: Winners will be selected via a lucky draw.

sumona chakravarti maratha kranti morcha mumbai television news Entertainment News

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK