Actress Sumona Chakravarti shared a frightening experience while driving through South Bombay during the Maratha Morcha protest. She recounted being blocked by a mob, with protesters banging on her car, leaving her feel unsafe

Actress Sumona Chakravarti recounted a frightening experience while driving through South Bombay during the Maratha Morcha protest. She described being blocked by a mob, with protesters banging on her car and shouting slogans, leaving her feeling unsafe during broad daylight. Her post highlights concern over public safety and civic responsibility despite citizens paying heavy taxes.

Actress Sumona Chakravarti recounted a frightening experience while driving through South Bombay during the Maratha Morcha protest. She described being blocked by a mob, with protesters banging on her car and shouting slogans, leaving her feeling unsafe during broad daylight. Her post highlights concern over public safety and civic responsibility despite citizens paying heavy taxes.

Sumona Chakravarti shares harrowing experience

Taking to her Instagram she shared a long note that started with, “12:30 this afternoon. I'm driving from Colaba to Fort. And suddenly-my car is blocked by a mob. One man with an orange stole banging on my bonnet, smirking. Pressing his protruding belly against my car. Shimmying in front of me like he's proving some sick point. His friends banging on my windows, shouting "Jai Maharashtra!" & laughing. We moved a little ahead & repeat of the same thing. Twice in a span of 5 mins. No police. (The ones we saw later were just sitting, chatting, hanging) No law & order.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumona Chakravarti (@sumonachakravarti)

Sumona continued, “Just me, in my car, in broad daylight, in South Bombay-feeling unsafe. And the streets? Piled with banana peels, plastic bottles, filth. Pavements taken over. Protesters eating, sleeping, bathing, cooking, pissing, shitting, video calling, making reels, doing Mumbai darshan in the name of protest. A complete mockery of civic sense.”

Sumona on feeling unsafe

The Kapil Sharma show actress further recounts feeling vulnerable and stated, “I've lived in Bombay pretty much all my life. I've always felt safe here-especially in South Bombay. But today, for the first time in years, in broad daylight inside the safety of my own car I felt genuinely unsafe. Vulnerable. And I suddenly felt lucky- lucky that a male friend was with me. I couldn't help but think, if I had been alone, then what???”

She concluded, “I was tempted to record a video but quickly realised that this might provoke/instigate them further. So I didn't. It's frightening when you realise that no matter who you are, or where you are, law and order can collapse in seconds. Peaceful protests exist-we've seen them for causes far more urgent. And yet, those are the ones the police clamp down on. But here? Absolute lawlessness. As a tax paying citizen, as a woman, and as someone who loves this city, I'm left disturbed. We deserve better than this mockery of governance and civic responsibility. We deserve the right to feel safe in our own city.”