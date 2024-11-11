Kunal Kapoor shares the emotional story of his grandmother's 1940 kadhai, symbolizing family resilience. Meanwhile, Megha Barsenge and Parineetii to have a special mahasangam episode

Celebrity chef Kunal Kapoor’s search for his dream home on SonyLIV’s Million Dollar Listing India revealed a poignant aspect of his personal life—his attachment to his grandmother’s kadhai. Kapoor shared the story behind the 1940 kadhai, passed down through generations. “My grandmother had it with her since pre-Partition, and it has been in our family’s kitchen ever since. This kadhai reminds me of the hours we spent together in the kitchen. It’s a symbol of our family’s resilience, courage, and love. It has seen it all—from the bustling streets of Lahore to our humble kitchen in India. It’s a reminder that even in the darkest times, there’s always hope, love, and something precious to hold onto,” he said.

Popular daily soaps, Megha Barsenge and Parineetii, will have a special hour-long mahasangam episode on Wednesday. This episode will expose long-buried secrets and highlight the strength women lend each other in challenging times. As Megha (Neha Rana) and Parineet (Anchal Sahu) reach pivotal moments in their respective lives, both are determined to expose the reality for all to see. Rana shared, “The mahasangam episode brings out Megha’s courage as she faces the daunting task of revealing her father-in-law’s secret. Meeting Parineet becomes a powerful moment for me where I not find help but genuine reassurance.”