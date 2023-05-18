Mom-to-be Dipika Kakar opens up about gestational diabetes in recent vlog, shares her treatment routine

In a recent vlog, 'Sasural Simar Ka' star Dipika Kakar shared that she has been diagnosed with gestational diabetes and how she had to make certain lifestyle changes

Actress Dipika Kakar is widely known for her stint in the Television series 'Sasural Simar Ka'. The star has been away from the cameras since she announced her pregnancy. Although, Dipika has stayed connected to her fans through her YouTube vlogs. In one of her recent vlogs, the mom-to-be opened up about her diagnosis with gestational diabetes.

Kakar talked about how she went for her routine checkups with her husband Shoaib Ibrahim and two days later, the reports for the same revealed that the actress had gestational diabetes. She said, "I did a gestational challenge test. Gestational diabetes is type of diabetes, which develops in 24-28 weeks of pregnancy. Even if someone doesn't have diabetes prior to pregnancy, they can also develop it. There is a potential risk of developing during this time of pregnancy. In the recent reports, my blood sugar level was quite high."

She added, "Mera sabse pehle khayal aaya, 'meine zyada chawal toh nahi kha liya? or zyada aam nahi kha liya? Par mein jo bhi kha rahi thi, mein toh doctor se puchke kha rahi thi. (The first thought that came to my mind was if I ate too much rice? Or too many mangoes. But whatever I was eating, I would consult my doctor beforehand)"

Explaining further, Dipika talks about how she has made certain lifestyle changes and busted all the myths around gestational diabetes. She even shared the do's and dont's for the same.

Meanwhile, Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim celebrated Holi in a special way. Taking to Instagram, Shoaib posted several images from the couple's Holi celebrations. In the photos posted by both of them, the couple is seen twinning in white outfits. Even though they didn't go overboard with the colours, the two of them made a little heart on her baby bump with their hands.

"Happy holi aap sabko," Shoaib captioned the post.

Having worked together on popular TV show Sasural Simar Ka, Shoaib and Dipika got married in 2018. They dated for a few years before the marriage. In January, they announced their pregnancy through social media posts.

