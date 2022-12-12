Breaking News
Monday Motivation! Karan Kundrra completes 14 years in the industry

Updated on: 12 December,2022 09:40 PM IST
mid-day online correspondent |

Karan Kundrra had a busy 2022

Karan Kundrra/Instagram


It is Karan Kundrra’s 14th work anniversary today! The actor and reality show star has been quite the ace. From  stealing hearts in Kitni Mohabbat Hai to becoming a reality TV star to starring in movies, Karan Kundrra really has done it all. His brilliant acting chops and his bubbly and open reality presence has made him a household name. 


When talking about his years in the industry, the actor said, “It feels like only yesterday that I was walking onto the sets of KMH and its already been 14 years. It’s been such an interesting and fulfilling journey. I feel like I got lucky and have learnt a lot and I am so grateful for the love I receive and for my fans and their loyalty. It really means the world to me.”



Karan Kundrra had a busy 2022 with being a host, featuring in music videos and so much more. Here is hoping that 2023 brings greater opportunities to this dynamic actor.


