Monday Motivation! Karan Kundrra completes 14 years in the industry

It is Karan Kundrra’s 14th work anniversary today! The actor and reality show star has been quite the ace. From stealing hearts in Kitni Mohabbat Hai to becoming a reality TV star to starring in movies, Karan Kundrra really has done it all. His brilliant acting chops and his bubbly and open reality presence has made him a household name.
When talking about his years in the industry, the actor said, “It feels like only yesterday that I was walking onto the sets of KMH and its already been 14 years. It’s been such an interesting and fulfilling journey. I feel like I got lucky and have learnt a lot and I am so grateful for the love I receive and for my fans and their loyalty. It really means the world to me.”
Karan Kundrra had a busy 2022 with being a host, featuring in music videos and so much more. Here is hoping that 2023 brings greater opportunities to this dynamic actor.
