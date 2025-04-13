Breaking News
Mumbai Metro Line 3 services to be restricted from April 12 to 14
Foreign tourist made to speak swear-words, Pune cops register FIR
Man wanted for killing bookie in West Bengal held in city
Be sensitive towards demands of job aspirants: Pawar to Maharashtra govt
Vruksha Sanjivani Abhiyan 2.0: BMC pledges to revive trees in Mumbai
Summer 2025 Summer 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > I do not pay attention Mouni Roy hits back at online trolls for plastic surgery remarks

'I do not pay attention': Mouni Roy hits back at online trolls for plastic surgery remarks

Updated on: 13 April,2025 10:49 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Mouni Roy has been subjected to trolls on several occasions. The 'Naagin' actress hit back at the trollers saying that she doesn't care about them

'I do not pay attention': Mouni Roy hits back at online trolls for plastic surgery remarks

Mouni Roy. Pic/Yogen Shah

Listen to this article
'I do not pay attention': Mouni Roy hits back at online trolls for plastic surgery remarks
x
00:00

Actress Mouni Roy has been subjected to trolls on several occasions. The 'Naagin' actress hit back at the trollers saying that she doesn't care about them.  


When asked about how she deals with such brutal remarks, Mouni said, "Let everyone do their job...I do not pay attention to such remarks. If you hide behind a screen to troll others and if you find happiness in that so be it."


Recently, Mouni faced a lot of backlash for the drastic change in her looks, most likely due to another plastic surgery. While some guessed she had done another lip enhancement, a set of netizens suspected she had undergone forehead Botox after noticing an unusual dent on her head.


A few days ago, Mouni dropped a reel on her Instagram that garnered a log of eyeballs. In the video that had "Hit The Bucket" playing in the backdrop, the diva was seen wearing a strapless black gown, flaunting her fresh bangs. However, the netizens noticed how her face looked different from before.

On the professional front, Mouni will be seen as the nerve-chilling ghost named ‘Mohabbat’, in the upcoming horror action-comedy "The Bhootnii".

She has performed all her stunts for "The Bhootnii" herself. Talking about this, Mouni revealed, "I have performed all my stunts myself in the film. I am thankfully trained and have become used to wearing harnesses and doing stunts, thanks to my previous work. So it was a rather easy process. I think stunts are a form of choreography and I consider myself a decent dancer and a quick learner. And, shooting for 2 full seasons of a supernatural TV show (Naagin) and an entire fantasy fiction film (Brahmastra) gave me all the training needed for The Bhootnii. Not to mention, the film had an amazing stunt team, and my co-stars were great.”

Starring Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, Beyounick, and Aasif Khan in the lead, "The Bhootnii" is likely to reach the audience on 18th April 2025.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mouni roy naagin television news Entertainment News Entertainment News Update

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK