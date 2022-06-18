Breaking News
Maharashtra SSC Result 2022: Over 10,000 students from Mumbai division score more than 90 per cent
Mumbai: Commuters divided as Western Railway set to introduce 8 more AC local train services
Maharashtra MLC elections: NCP gets into overdrive to get more voters as Bombay HC refuses to release Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik
Mumbai Crime: Man who ran fake clean-up marshal ID scam arrested with mephedrone worth Rs 35,000
Mumbai beautician death: MEA steps in as kin say can’t afford to bring back body
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > MTV Roadies Journey in South Africa How Simi Talsania and Siddharth Manoj are grabbing the eyeballs

MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa: How Simi Talsania and Siddharth Manoj are grabbing the eyeballs!

Updated on: 18 June,2022 03:05 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The upcoming episodes will be no different as viewers will witness multiple developments on the show with various relationships in the making and breaking

MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa: How Simi Talsania and Siddharth Manoj are grabbing the eyeballs!

Picture Courtesy: PR


MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa has left viewers at the edge of their seats with every task. Every task has brought along with itself its own set of adventures and comedy for the viewers. The upcoming episodes will be no different as viewers will witness multiple developments on the show with various relationships in the making and breaking. Every vote out brings in a new twist on the show making it more electrifying and thrilling!

Check out some of the amazing incidents from the latest episodes of the reality adventure show below:




Something’s brewing between Simi Talsania and Siddharth Manoj!


Show full article

mtv roadies television news Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK