MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa: How Simi Talsania and Siddharth Manoj are grabbing the eyeballs!

MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa has left viewers at the edge of their seats with every task. Every task has brought along with itself its own set of adventures and comedy for the viewers. The upcoming episodes will be no different as viewers will witness multiple developments on the show with various relationships in the making and breaking. Every vote out brings in a new twist on the show making it more electrifying and thrilling!

Check out some of the amazing incidents from the latest episodes of the reality adventure show below:

Something’s brewing between Simi Talsania and Siddharth Manoj!

Nadiya kinaredil ye pukare! Contestants will be seen teasing Siddharth Manoj and Simi Talsania as LOVE IS IN THE AIR for them. When Yukti Arora asked Simi about it, she said, “Mujhepyaar ho rahahaiaapse.” To which Yukti jokingly said, “mujhse tohnahi kisi aur se ho rahahai.”

Gaurav Alugh questions Arushi Dutta’s loyalty for him!

Post the last vote-out, the game has turned even more exciting. Every contestant is strengthening their strategies to stay put in the game. Gaurav Alugh said that he was disappointed with Arushi Dutta as she went and shared their strategy with Yukti Arora leaving him shocked. Commenting on this, he said, “Agar iski mere saath loyalty hoti, toh ye kabhijaakar meri strategy aur mere plans Yukti ko nahibatati.”

Tu Tu Main Main between buddy pair Gaurav Alugh and Simi Talsania!

Friends are turning against each other. Buddy pair Gaurav Alugh and Simi Talsaniagot into a heated conversation while discussing the last vote-out. Each one was trying to fix their stake when Gaurav Alugh got up and left saying, “I am done here. Simi, aapko jab lagega that as a buddy pair khelna hai toh aap mujhse baat karne aajana. Agar aapko buddy pair change karna hai toh change karlo. I will be more than happy with that!”

OMG! This task will leave the viewers rolling on the floor

Viewers have seen multiple adventurous tasks on MTV Roadies- Journey in South Africa but this task is sure to make them laugh. During the task where the contestants had to segregate fishes and wrap them, Baseer Ali and SoundousMoufakir played their own game. Turns out that Soundous took the task too seriously and wrapped every fish as well. Baseer said, “I can’t believe this. Saare contestants ne sirf boxes wrap kiye but inhone fishes bhi wrap kiye. Patan nahikyun!”

Wait what! IsBaseer Ali starting to get possessive about Soundous Moufakir?

In the upcoming week, viewers will witness high-voltage drama as Baseer Ali starts to get possessive about SoundousMoufakir. It was when Baseer Ali saw SoundousMoufakir with Kevin Almasifar that he mentioned that when she played with Kevin she performed better and now that she is with him, she is not able to perform properly. He also grew jealous of Soundous chilling with Kevin!

To witness the drama, adventure, fights and more, tune in to ‘MTV Roadies – Journey in South Africa’ on Saturdays and Sundays at 7 PM!