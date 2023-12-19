Munawar's ex-Nazila hosted a live session where she revealed her side of the story. She shared that whatever the comedian had said in yesterday's episode was an utter lie

In pic: Munawar Faruqui and Nazila

Listen to this article Munawar Faruqui's ex-gf says she was not aware of Ayesha's equation with the comedian: I was being told a completely different story x 00:00

Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wildcard yesterday. After entering the house, she accused Munawar Faruqui of 'lying and two-timing.' Later, Munawar was seen explaining everything to the influencer, and he shared that he had no connection with his ex-girlfriend Nazila while he was talking to her.

Now, Nazila hosted a live session where she revealed her side of the story. She shared that whatever Munawar Faruqui had said in yesterday's episode was an utter lie.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nazila said: “I was not aware of Ayesha and Munawar being together, I was being told a completely different story and I was made to believe that I was the only person in his life, I was the only female he was in love with but it was not true and there were a lot of other girls involved that I don’t want to talk about."

“I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. After watching today’s episode, I have nothing to do with Munawar. I remained silent because I wanted to see what he had to say and how he justified this whole thing. It was just a bunch of lies and I am not satisfied with all this. I don’t need to justify to anybody over here and I did not even want to come on live but things have gone to such an extent that I had to come live and put my side of the story out there for once,” she added.

Nazia in the live session revealed her truth and said that she is not going to speak on thbis topic ever again. She said, "This is my truth and I don’t need to prove it to anyone. This is the last time I am speaking about this. I am never going to acknowledge this in my life. I don’t have to do anything with this person or situation. It is a shame that these things have become public. People are talking about it publicly and are making fun of my personal life, things that they know nothing about, abusing me in comments and on twitter, and fake videos. I don’t enjoy this at all”.