Horror comedy Munjya is being premiered on television ahead of its OTT release. Grossing over Rs 130 crores worldwide, Munjya emerged as one of the highest-grossing Hindi movies of 2024. It stars Sharvari Wagh, Mona Singh, Abhay Verma, and Ajay Purkar in leading roles. The film's unique plot and engaging climax have captivated audiences nationwide. Directed by Aaditya Sarpotdar and produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films and Amar Kaushik, Munjya is the third film in the Maddock Supernatural Universe and is based on popular Indian folklore.

When and where to watch Munjya?

Director Aditya Sarpotdar expressed his excitement, saying, “Putting the speculation to rest, the premiere of Munjya is on Star Gold on Saturday 24 August at 8pm. I simply can’t wait to see the reaction of audiences to Munjya as it hits TV screens with a special worldwide TV first premiere. I hope that our horror comedy will regale and delight the entire family in the same way that it did recently in theatres."

Speaking about the upcoming premiere of Munjya on Star Gold, Sharvari said, “Getting into the shoes of Munjya was challenging, but every day on set contributed to my growth as an actor. I worked on my body language to bring this character to life. I am beyond grateful for the love that audiences have shown to the film and to taste this kind of success so early on in my career is highly motivating. I'm thrilled that Munjya will now reach an even wider audience across India as it premieres directly from theatres first to TV.”

Abhay Verma, who has become the soft boy crush of the nation, shared, “I feel blessed to call a film like Munjya mine. Being associated with Maddock films with the cinema which people love and laugh upon seeing in my favourite and on top of that being loved so much from people of every age group. I am very excited that the entire nation will get to watch Munjya directly from theatres on their TV screens.”

Dinesh Vijan, the producer of Munjya, shared, “Stree was the first film we did with Disney Star, and I truly believe Disney Star played a key role in giving Stree the wide reach it achieved, especially through television. With Munjya now adding to our horror-comedy universe, we’re excited to bring something fresh to the audience. This is our third film in the universe, and it holds a special place for us. I'm thrilled that this local folk story will reach a pan-India audience. I’m confident they’ll love it."

A story that originated from the local folklore of Maharashtra has received love from across the country in theatres. It is now set to entertain an even wider audience with a Worldwide TV First Premiere only on Star Gold on Saturday, 24th of August at 8pm.