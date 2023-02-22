My brother has tried a bunch of WWE stunts himself on me as a kid, says Sneha Namanandi

Sneha Namanandi is all set to host a sports-based show alongwith Sharman Joshi

Pic Courtesy: PR

Sneha Namanandi is in a very happy and ‘content’ space these days. The reason? Well, she is now all set to host a forthcoming sports-based show called ‘WWE Super Dhamaal’. Needless to say, that, she was super excited about the venture. Mid Day Online exclusively spoke to Sneha Namanandi to know about her experiences about the show.

A super excited Sneha said, “The show’s called ‘WWE Super Dhamaal’. WWE (World Wrestling Entertainment) has been very popular all over the world. My brother and cousins watch it very often and my brother has tried a bunch of WWE stunts himself on me as a kid! (laughs heartily). The show has segments which are bifurcated into ‘WWE information’, ‘WWE matches updates’, humour, drama, games and many more”.

Sneha, who has watched and ‘witnessed’ quite a few matches of WWE along with her brother (who is a die-hard fan of the sports), said, “I have accompanied him. I must say it’s so much fun watching a combination of wrestling and drama. The icing on the cake is in the form of Sneha’s co-host of the show, who happens to be none other than Sharman Joshi! Speaking about him, Sneha said, “Sharman Joshi is a very fine and talented actor. It’s a great honor to share screen space with such an experienced and incredible artist. He is a fun personality and it completely reflects in his performance and on the sets too”.

When asked about any kind of nervousness before the show, pat came the reply from the 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain' actress, “As an actor and a person, I have always been nervous every time I start any new project. I enter every new set as a newborn. I also believe every character is different and you need to keep reconditioning yourself. So yes, I am always nervous when I take up a new opportunity and I guess it’s cool because it saves me from being over confident”.

Sneha, whose favourite sports are hockey and throwball, revealed, “I have been a state level hockey and throwball player. I started playing hockey and throwball during my childhood. These two sports hold a special place in my heart. The discipline, passion, grace, ambition and the art of handling failures has come to me through sports”.