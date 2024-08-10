Sana Makbul took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note on Naezy's birthday. They were the top 2 contestants on Bigg Boss OTT 3 with Sana winning the trophy

Sana and Naezy

As Naezy turned a year older today, his new friend Sana Makbul took to Instagram to pen a heartfelt note. She took to social media to write a heartfelt note for her co-contestant and runner-up of Bigg Boss OTT 3. Sana and Naezy developed a close bond during their stay in the house and were the top 2 contestants of the season.

On Saturday, Sana took to her Instagram feed to share a video that highlights the bond she developed with Naezy inside the house. Sharing the video, she wrote, Happy Birthday to my dearest Bhamai @naezythebaa. Today, I’m not just celebrating your birthday but also the unwavering support you’ve shown me every step of the way in this entire #Biggbossott3 journey never wavering, never bothered by what anyone had to say about me. You’re that one person with a heart so pure and filled with love. In life, we meet many people, but finding someone as genuine as you is a true blessing. Yeh Bhamai hamesha tumhari Bhamai rahegi till the end of time. "

Meanwhile, Naezy lost the trophy to Sana in the recently concluded reality show Bigg Boss OTT 3. After the show, while talking to mid-day.com, Naezy had expressed his happiness for Sana’s victory. “I am very happy and excited. My friend has won the trophy. I was in the top 2, so many good things are happening. I have got to know that fans are loving me and I did well, so I am happy," he said.

Further, while sharing that his friendship with his bamay Sana will stay the same, he added, “100%, it's gonna stay the same. I had given her multiple chances, and she has never disappointed me. She never went behind my back. I also supported her throughout when the entire house was against her, hence our bonding is really nice.”

When asked if he felt disappointed about not winning the show, he replied, “No, I don't have any disappointment because my friend has won the trophy. I reached the top 2, and it is a big deal for me because I didn't put myself in front. I was playing with a laid-back attitude, so that could be a reason I didn't win the show. Anyway, Sana was more involved in the show, and I also believe that she needed it more.”