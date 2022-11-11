×
Breaking News
Thane: Man kills friend in Dombivli for refusing to get cigarettes, held
Gujarat polls: 324 candidates file nomination forms so far; AAP leads with 70
Prez remark: Odisha condemns Bengal minister, demands action
Convicts in Rajiv Gandhi assassination case released from TN prisons
Shah Rukh Khan stopped at Mumbai airport with his team over luxury watches
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > National Education Day Lets have a look at the most educated TV actors

National Education Day: Lets have a look at the most educated TV actors

Updated on: 11 November,2022 12:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Mid-Day Online takes a look at a few TV stars who hail from strong academic backgrounds

National Education Day: Lets have a look at the most educated TV actors

Official Instagram Accounts Of Stars


Today is ‘National Education Day’, whose theme is ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’. There are many TV stars, who have scored extremely well in academics, just like they did in showbiz. 


Mid-Day Online takes a look at a few TV stars who have got strong academic background.



Sidharth Shukla
Even though he isn’t amongst us anymore, this charming actor was not just an ace in the acting department, but had also equally ‘aced-up’ qualifications academically. He was holding a bachelor’s degree in ‘Interior Design’ from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sidharth Shukla (@realsidharthshukla)

Divyanka Tripathi
This name needs absolutely no introduction. With serials like ‘Yeh Hain Mohabbatein’, ‘Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story’ shining bright in her repertoire, she is armed with a mountaineering course from the ‘Nehru Institute of Mountaineering’, she holds a gleaming gold medal in rifle shooting. What’s more! She was super busy with the preparation for civil services, when she decided to take the plunge into the television industry.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya (@divyankatripathidahiya)

Also Read: Randeep Hooda-led Netflix series 'CAT' to premiere on December 9

Karan Patel
This ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor is said to have graduated from Mithibai College. Post that, he went to London in order to pursue his career in acting at the University of the Arts London. In addition to these, he also had taken acting classes from Shiamak Davar.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Patel (@karan9198)

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar
Besides being one of the most followed actors on social media, Tejasswi Prakash holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering. A big shout out to the technical brains out there!

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Sharad Kelkar
Besides his ‘regular’ serials and films, Sharad Kelkar shocked everyone with his role in the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmii’, wherein despite having limited screen space, landed up creating a maximum impact. As for his education, Sharad has graduated in Physical Education. Additionally, he also holds a gleaming MBA degree.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sharad Kelkar (@sharadkelkar)

 

Surbhi Chandna
Her professional bio-data is reflection of her acting prowess in serials like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Sanjivani’ and others. On the other hand, academic bio-data states that she has done her MBA (Master of Business Administration). Also, its also being said that even during her school days, she was an exceptional bright student.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Chandna (@officialsurbhic)

Also Read: Sunny Leone: He had his entire office at audition

Karan V Grover
This ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor had reportedly gone to London in order to pursue his career in acting at the University of the Arts London. Post that, he had also enrolled for classes from Shiamak Davar. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan V Grover (@karanvgrover)

Surabhi Jyoti
After having done serials like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Naagin 3’, Surabhi Jyoti has found a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Academically, this actress has done her Fine Arts as well as Master of Arts in English.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Surbhi Jyoti (@surbhijyoti)

Nakuul Mehta
Besides other TV shows, it was ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ which catapulted him into immense popularity. On the academic front, he has done his post-graduation (Master of Commerce from Mumbai University).

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Jasmin Bhasin
Even though the serial ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ was released in 2017, Jasmin Bhasin’s bubbly performance in the (late) Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai starrer, is still afresh in many hearts. On the academic front, she graduated from a hospitality college in Jaipur.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806)

Ram Kapoor
This original TV superstar, who has been a part of many hit serials like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and others has done his schooling from Mumbai and also Kodaikanal International School in Tamil Nadu.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ram Kapoor (@iamramkapoor)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Has Bigg Boss 16 lived up to your expectations?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
Tejasswi Prakash Sidharth Shukla divyanka tripathi karan patel sharad kelkar nakuul mehta Jasmin Bhasin

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK