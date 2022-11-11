National Education Day: Lets have a look at the most educated TV actors

Mid-Day Online takes a look at a few TV stars who hail from strong academic backgrounds
Official Instagram Accounts Of Stars
Today is ‘National Education Day’, whose theme is ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’. There are many TV stars, who have scored extremely well in academics, just like they did in showbiz.
Mid-Day Online takes a look at a few TV stars who have got strong academic background.
Sidharth Shukla
Even though he isn’t amongst us anymore, this charming actor was not just an ace in the acting department, but had also equally ‘aced-up’ qualifications academically. He was holding a bachelor’s degree in ‘Interior Design’ from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.
View this post on Instagram
Divyanka Tripathi
This name needs absolutely no introduction. With serials like ‘Yeh Hain Mohabbatein’, ‘Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story’ shining bright in her repertoire, she is armed with a mountaineering course from the ‘Nehru Institute of Mountaineering’, she holds a gleaming gold medal in rifle shooting. What’s more! She was super busy with the preparation for civil services, when she decided to take the plunge into the television industry.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Randeep Hooda-led Netflix series 'CAT' to premiere on December 9
Karan Patel
This ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor is said to have graduated from Mithibai College. Post that, he went to London in order to pursue his career in acting at the University of the Arts London. In addition to these, he also had taken acting classes from Shiamak Davar.
View this post on Instagram
Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar
Besides being one of the most followed actors on social media, Tejasswi Prakash holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering. A big shout out to the technical brains out there!
View this post on Instagram
Sharad Kelkar
Besides his ‘regular’ serials and films, Sharad Kelkar shocked everyone with his role in the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmii’, wherein despite having limited screen space, landed up creating a maximum impact. As for his education, Sharad has graduated in Physical Education. Additionally, he also holds a gleaming MBA degree.
View this post on Instagram
Surbhi Chandna
Her professional bio-data is reflection of her acting prowess in serials like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Sanjivani’ and others. On the other hand, academic bio-data states that she has done her MBA (Master of Business Administration). Also, its also being said that even during her school days, she was an exceptional bright student.
View this post on Instagram
Also Read: Sunny Leone: He had his entire office at audition
Karan V Grover
This ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor had reportedly gone to London in order to pursue his career in acting at the University of the Arts London. Post that, he had also enrolled for classes from Shiamak Davar.
View this post on Instagram
Surabhi Jyoti
After having done serials like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Naagin 3’, Surabhi Jyoti has found a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Academically, this actress has done her Fine Arts as well as Master of Arts in English.
View this post on Instagram
Nakuul Mehta
Besides other TV shows, it was ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ which catapulted him into immense popularity. On the academic front, he has done his post-graduation (Master of Commerce from Mumbai University).
View this post on Instagram
Jasmin Bhasin
Even though the serial ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ was released in 2017, Jasmin Bhasin’s bubbly performance in the (late) Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai starrer, is still afresh in many hearts. On the academic front, she graduated from a hospitality college in Jaipur.
View this post on Instagram
Ram Kapoor
This original TV superstar, who has been a part of many hit serials like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and others has done his schooling from Mumbai and also Kodaikanal International School in Tamil Nadu.
View this post on Instagram