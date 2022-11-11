National Education Day: Lets have a look at the most educated TV actors

Mid-Day Online takes a look at a few TV stars who hail from strong academic backgrounds

Today is ‘National Education Day’, whose theme is ‘Changing Course, Transforming Education’. There are many TV stars, who have scored extremely well in academics, just like they did in showbiz.

Mid-Day Online takes a look at a few TV stars who have got strong academic background.

Sidharth Shukla

Even though he isn’t amongst us anymore, this charming actor was not just an ace in the acting department, but had also equally ‘aced-up’ qualifications academically. He was holding a bachelor’s degree in ‘Interior Design’ from Rachana Sansad School of Interior Design.

Divyanka Tripathi

This name needs absolutely no introduction. With serials like ‘Yeh Hain Mohabbatein’, ‘Chintu Chinki Aur Ek Badi Si Love Story’ shining bright in her repertoire, she is armed with a mountaineering course from the ‘Nehru Institute of Mountaineering’, she holds a gleaming gold medal in rifle shooting. What’s more! She was super busy with the preparation for civil services, when she decided to take the plunge into the television industry.

Karan Patel

This ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor is said to have graduated from Mithibai College. Post that, he went to London in order to pursue his career in acting at the University of the Arts London. In addition to these, he also had taken acting classes from Shiamak Davar.

Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar

Besides being one of the most followed actors on social media, Tejasswi Prakash holds a degree in electronics and telecommunications engineering. A big shout out to the technical brains out there!

Sharad Kelkar

Besides his ‘regular’ serials and films, Sharad Kelkar shocked everyone with his role in the Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Laxmii’, wherein despite having limited screen space, landed up creating a maximum impact. As for his education, Sharad has graduated in Physical Education. Additionally, he also holds a gleaming MBA degree.

Surbhi Chandna

Her professional bio-data is reflection of her acting prowess in serials like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Sanjivani’ and others. On the other hand, academic bio-data states that she has done her MBA (Master of Business Administration). Also, its also being said that even during her school days, she was an exceptional bright student.

Karan V Grover

This ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ actor had reportedly gone to London in order to pursue his career in acting at the University of the Arts London. Post that, he had also enrolled for classes from Shiamak Davar.

Surabhi Jyoti

After having done serials like ‘Qubool Hai’, ‘Naagin 3’, Surabhi Jyoti has found a special place in the hearts of the audiences. Academically, this actress has done her Fine Arts as well as Master of Arts in English.

Nakuul Mehta

Besides other TV shows, it was ‘Ishqbaaaz’ and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’ which catapulted him into immense popularity. On the academic front, he has done his post-graduation (Master of Commerce from Mumbai University).

Jasmin Bhasin

Even though the serial ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’ was released in 2017, Jasmin Bhasin’s bubbly performance in the (late) Sidharth Shukla-Rashami Desai starrer, is still afresh in many hearts. On the academic front, she graduated from a hospitality college in Jaipur.

Ram Kapoor

This original TV superstar, who has been a part of many hit serials like ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain’ and others has done his schooling from Mumbai and also Kodaikanal International School in Tamil Nadu.

