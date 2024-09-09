Ankita Lokhande shared a picture of herself posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her husband, Vicky Jain. The picture appears to be from the actress’ Ganpati celebration

In Pic: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali (Pic/Instagram)

Sanjay Leela Bhansali to cast Ankita Lokhande? Well, we don’t know, but it is what netizens are demanding. Yesterday, Lokhande shared a picture of herself posing with Sanjay Leela Bhansali and her husband, Vicky Jain. The picture appears to be from the actress’ Ganpati celebration at her home. While posting this picture on her Instagram, Ankita Lokhande wrote a long note.

Ankita Lokhande's long note for Sanjay Leela Bhansali

The actress started her note by writing, “Respected Sanjay Sir, I’m overwhelmed with emotions and gratitude, and words fail me as I try to express what I feel for you and your incredible craft. Your dedication, passion, and vision are a constant source of inspiration to me.”

She continued, hinting at an upcoming collaboration, and shared, “Thank you for taking the time to listen to me and for providing a platform to share my thoughts and feelings. Your guidance and belief in me have been instrumental in shaping my journey, and I’m forever grateful for your mentorship and support.”

“Your ability to bring out the best in others is a testament to your exceptional leadership and artistry. I feel nothing but fortunate,” the 'Pavitra Rishta' actress added.

On a parting note, she wrote, “Thank you again for being an exemplary mentor, guide, and inspiration. I look forward to continuing to learn from you and making you proud. And thank you, Sandeep, for always having my back.”

Ankita Lokhande's fans want her to collaborate with SLB

As soon as Ankita dropped these pictures, fans started reacting to the post, demanding a grand collaboration. One fan stated, “Finest actress meets finest director. I wish Ankita Lokhande would do something with Sanjay Ji." "Sanjay Sir, please cast Anku in one movie," another fan commented. A third fan wrote, "Just imagine Ankita in a Sanjay Sir movie; it would look intensifying." Another fan stated, "SLB sir, please cast Ankita as a lead actress in one of your big films, and also Jennifer Winget... both are top actresses."

Ankita Lokhande on work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, after 'Swatantrya Veer Savarkar', actor Ankita Lokhande is all set to come up with a web series, 'Amrapali', in collaboration with filmmaker Sandeep Singh.

Right now, Ankita can be seen on the reality-TV show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment, hosted by Bharti Singh. The show features actors including Aly Goni, Rahul Vaidya, Karan Kundrra, Arjun Bijlani, Reem Sheikh, Jannat Zubair, Vicky Jain, Nia Sharma, among others.