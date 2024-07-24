New contestants, new stunts, and a new country: Rohit Shetty on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' season 14

"Safety has always been our priority in this show. Because the ones who come to do stunts are actors. They are not stuntmen or trained professionals. So, safety is the most important thing for us," he said

Rohit Shetty. Pic/Yogen Shah

The popular reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is set to come back with its 14th season, hosted by Rohit Shetty.

In a conversation with ANI, Rohit shared what fans can expect from the new season.

"There is no new twist. But there are new contestants, new stunts, and a new country, he said.

Rohit also spoke about the importance of safety on the show.

"Safety has always been our priority in this show. Because the ones who come to do stunts are actors. They are not stuntmen or trained professionals. So, safety is the most important thing for us," he said.

Speaking about his bond with the contestants, Rohit shared, "I have a different bond with everyone. And it's a good bond. And it happens every year. You know, when you are doing a show and for so many days, for so many months, you are all together, then bonding does happen. But I definitely share my experience with them."

The show hosted by Rohit Shetty is based on the format of the American show 'Fear Factor'.

The KKK 14th season also features Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Krishna Shroff, Abhishek Kumar, Sumona Chakravarti, and Niyati Fatnani.

Recently, the makers dropped a thrilling promo for the show.

Taking to Instagram, Colors shared the promo of KKK 14 giving a sneak peek of the contestants and the dangerous stunts they will perform.

The promo video opens with Rohit Shetty's voiceover, revealing that the contestants have been in holiday mood ever since they landed in Romania. From sightseeing to shopping, they are busy doing their stuff. However, it's time to change their mood and turn their dream holiday into their worst nightmares. The video introduces contestants including Gashmeer Mahajani, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Sumona Chakravarti, Karan Veer Mehra, Asim Riaz and Shalin Bhanot, who are seen performing dangerous tasks.

The 14th season was shot in Romania. It will be out on Colors from July 27.

Meanwhile, in the coming months, Rohit is also set to come up with his multi-starrer 'Singham Again', which features actors like Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Arjun Kapoor.

'Singham Again' is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise. 'Singham' was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by 'Singham Returns' in 2014.

Both projects were declared box office hits.

