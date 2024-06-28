Nia Sharma dons floral look for Haldi sequence in ‘Suhagan Chudail'

The actress decided to take the phrase 'blooming bride' quite literally, opting for a floral extravaganza

Nia Sharma. Pic/Yogen Shah

Actress Nia Sharma embraced a floral look for a Haldi sequence in the fantasy-thriller show 'Suhagan Chudail'.

The actress decided to take the phrase 'blooming bride' quite literally, opting for a floral extravaganza.

Known for her bold and trendsetting fashion choices, Nia donned a unique attire that blends the comfort of a dhoti and the regal allure of a saree with a complementing belt cinched on her waist. The look was accessorised with a maang tikka, earrings, a bracelet, and a necklace adorned with flowers and pearls.

"My look for Nishigandha's haldi ceremony in 'Suhagan Chudail' is anything but typical. My stylists Anuradha Khurana and Ashwita Tejwani pushed the envelope with a multi-hued floral theme. It's amazing how they managed to bring this vision to life in just one day," Nia said.

"The dress is a true work of art, featuring a chic dhoti style paired with a halter neck top and a dupatta fashioned like a pallu. What sets this look apart is the attention to details. Every piece of jewelry is handcrafted and follows the floral motif," said the 'Naagin 4' actress.

She added: "For makeup, I chose warm golden and yellow tones that went with my ensemble. The result is a look that feels mystical and grounded. I'm thrilled with how this unconventional Haldi look turned out. I hope that the ensemble captivates the audience and inspires brides-to-be to think outside the box."

In the current storyline, Moksh and Nishigandha’s wedding celebrations begin, and Deeya (Debchandrima Singha Roy) pulls all the stops to protect Moksh (Zayn Ibad Khan) from his 'sinister' bride.

Meanwhile, Deeya arrives at the ruins where she learns the entire backstory of Nishigandha and discovers that she plans to sacrifice Moksh on their wedding night.

Will Deeya be able to save Moksh from the grips of the 'Suhagan Chudail' and call off their wedding?

'Suhagan Chudail' airs on Colors.

