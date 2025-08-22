Days after Usha Nadkarni commented on her Celebrity Master Chef co-star Nikki Tamboli, saying she thinks too highly of herself and doesn't talk to anyone, the Bigg Boss 14 star has responded to the veteran actress

Veteran actress Usha Nadkarni did not have good things to say about actress Nikki Tamboli a few days ago, when asked about her Celebrity Master Chef co-star. Now, Nikki has clarified her stance on the Pavitra Rishta actor's remarks and responded to her comments.

Usha Nadkarni's comment

For the uninitiated, Usha Nadkarni, during an interview, was asked about Nikki. She had stated that Nikki never started any conversation with her and always came across to be reserved and snooty. Usha and Nikki were seen together on Celebrity Master Chef this year.

In the podcast with Pinkvilla, when asked about Nikki Tamboli, Usha Nadkarni made an annoyed face expressing her dislike and said, “She is a huge star, according to her; in her eyes, we are nobody, so let’s not talk about her. I don’t talk too much to big people, because they don’t talk, and she never mixed around."

Nikki Tamboli reacts

Nikki has now responded, making it clear that she holds immense respect for the veteran actor. Nikki said, "I have huge respect for Usha ji. Just because you are senior and I am junior, and I don't flatter you or say yes to everything, doesn't mean you can say anything about me. Please don't judge me as egoistic, I know my personality, and so do my fans. Apart from the respect I have for you, no one else has the right to judge me."

Further clarifying her stance, the Bigg Boss 14 star added, "It's not easy to come out as the first runner-up in such a tough show. But I did it by being myself. It's not in my nature to flatter people for acceptance. My fans love me for the person I truly am, and that emotional bond with them is my real strength."

Nikki has been enjoying her love life with boyfriend Arbaaz Patel and has been on a travelling spree. On the other hand, Usha Nadkarni recently caught headlines when she shared how, at the age of 80, she feels scared to stay alone at home and wonders who will help if she falls down at home in Ankita Lokhande's vlog. Usha is best known for her character portrayal as Savita in the hit show Pavitra Rishta apart from many Bollywood and Marathi projects.