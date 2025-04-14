The video in question is from Sara Arfeen’s Iftaar party, where Nisha Rawal and her son Kavish were spotted together at the photo booth, where he was seen kissing her chest

Days after TV actor Nisha Rawal and her son were panned on social media over a viral video that shows the young lad kissing his mother’s chest while she holds him close, the former has come down heavily at trolls for their distasteful remarks. The video in question is from Sara Arfeen’s Iftaar party, where Nisha and her son Kavish were spotted together at the photo booth.

Nisha Rawal on being trolled

Nisha, who was attending a fashion event, told Instant Bollywood, "Sharam aani chahiye un logon ko jo ek maa-bete ke relationship ko uss nazariye se dekhte hain. Ye khot unke mann mein hai, so no more comments on that. Uss baare mein kya hi bol sakte hai? (People who view a mother-son relationship in that way should feel ashamed. The flaw lies in their mindset, so there's no need to comment on it any further. What more can really be said about that?)”

Who is Nisha Rawal?

Nisha, who is known for her role in TV shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was last seen on the reality show Lock Upp, which was hosted by Kangana Ranaut. Nisha is the estranged wife of Karan Mehra, best known for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. Karan and Nisha got married in 2012. In the middle of 2021, the two split. Nisha said that Karan was emotionally and physically abusive, and she also accused him of infidelity. Nisha also filed an FIR, following which Karan was arrested but later granted bail. "I don't want a father like Karan for my child who is unethical. If you have anything with anyone else, please speak out. Let's sort it out; let's get separated it's okay. You don't have to make it dirty," she said while speaking to the media.

Karan says Kavish is not safe with Nisha

Back then, Karan raised concern about his child amid the ongoing controversy. He told ANI, "I feel my son is not safe with Nisha anymore. Earlier, I happily decided to let Kavish live with Nisha, but now I really don't know. I don't want my child to get affected. I am really worried about him. It's heartbreaking to see whatever is happening.”