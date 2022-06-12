No Laughing Matter: Shekhar Suman says there's a dearth of clean comedy

Even though he started his career on television, and he enjoyed the golden era of TV in the '90s, Shekhar said that in the last one decade people have stopped watching TV as much and shifted to digital platforms because of the substandard content

Shekhar Suman. File pic

Actor and TV personality Shekhar Suman, who is appearing as one of the judges of the upcoming comedy show 'India's Laughter Champion', explains why a clean comedy show can revamp the viewership of TV.

Even though he started his career on television, and he enjoyed the golden era of TV in the '90s, Shekhar said that in the last one decade people have stopped watching TV as much and shifted to digital platforms because of the substandard content.

In conversation with IANS Shekhar said, "Look, the problem is not in talent but in content and where we are putting the content, meaning, the medium we are choosing. Since the digital platform and social media is accessible to everyone, viewing pattern has also changed. For comedy and humour, since there is no censorship, on OTT we see how some of the jokes are vulgar, explicit and certainly not in good taste. Such content is toxic. There is a dearth of clean comedy."

