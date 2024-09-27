It has now been heard that TMKOC has hit another roadblock, as Palak Sindhwani, aka Sonu Bhide, has quit the show and is currently serving the last period of her notice

In Pic: Palak Sindhwani

Fresh trouble for 'Taarak Mehta…', Palak Sindhwani quits the show, accuses makers of emotionally blackmailing her

It looks like the bad days of 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah' are not ending anytime soon. The drama on TMKOC's set has been in the headlines for quite some time now. From actors being treated poorly, to claims of a toxic work culture, to harassment accusations against Asit Modi, the dark clouds are not going to fade soon. In the midst of Asit Modi waiting for all this drama to settle down, it has now been heard that the show has hit another roadblock, as Palak Sindhwani, aka Sonu Bhide, has quit the show and is currently serving the last period of her notice. Her exit from the show is not due to anything personal, but she has accused the makers of emotionally blackmailing her and threatening her with consequences.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

Sindhwani, who joined the show 4 years ago, replacing Nidhi Bhanushali, has now called it quits. The actress has confirmed in a report that her last working day on the set of TMKOC will be on September 30, 2024. Recently, there were reports stating that Palak had breached her contract by participating in unapproved third-party endorsements. Reacting to the accusations, Palak has stated that she has not engaged in any illegal practices and that the makers are trying to make it difficult for her to quit the show.

Palak Sindhwani's statement against Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers

The 'Times of India' quoted her saying, “I had informed the production house on August 8 about my decision to quit the show. They decided to take some time and then told me that I would be given an official email to which I could send the resignation letter, but that never happened. They delayed approving my resignation, and after a few weeks, to my surprise, I saw articles in the media about how I had breached the contract. I signed their contract 5 years ago, and they denied giving me a copy of it. I received a copy on September 19, 2024.”

She further continued, “They had agreed to let me continue brand endorsements, and after the pandemic, I also started brand endorsements on social media. They didn’t say anything then, but after I announced my decision to quit, they started this plan of action. I have also taken legal advice and will follow what’s right for my career. I wanted to quit the show for health reasons and professional growth. I have had several meetings, but there is no solution yet. This is exploitation, and I never expected this after working with them for five years. Just because I want to quit 'Taarak Mehta', they are making my exit difficult.”

Who all has accused Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah makers

Earlier, actress Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal lodged a formal complaint against producer Asit Modi, operations head Sohail Ramani, and executive producer Jatin Bajaj, alleging that they had tried to flirt with her and made sexual advances. Before Jennifer, actor Shailesh Lodha, who played the role of the titular character in the show, alleged that the makers had not paid his complete dues, which resulted in a legal battle. In 2023, Shailesh won the case, and the makers were ordered to pay the complete amount. The show premiered on July 28, 2008, on the Sony SAB channel.