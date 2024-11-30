Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia announced his separation from wife Divya Punetha, requesting privacy as he shared the emotional news with photos on Instagram

Akshay Kharodi and Divya Punetha call it quits

Listen to this article Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia announces divorce from Divya Punetha: ‘This is not easy’ x 00:00

Pandya Store actor Akshay Kharodia has announced his separation from his wife, Divya Punetha. On Saturday, November 30, the actor took to his Instagram and shared pictures of them while announcing the sad news. In his post, he requested privacy during this tough time. The actor shared multiple pictures featuring him with Divya and their daughter. In the long note posted on Instagram, he mentioned that the decision to part ways has been quite difficult for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kharodia (@akshay_kharodia)

Akshay Kharodia and Divya Punetha head for divorce

While sharing the picture, he wrote, "Hello everyone, With a heavy heart, I want to share a deeply personal update. After much thought and countless emotional conversations, Divya and I have decided to part ways. This has been an incredibly difficult decision for both of us. Divya has been an irreplaceable part of my life, and the love, laughter, and memories we’ve shared will always remain precious to me. Together, we were blessed with the greatest gift—our daughter, Ruhi—who will always be the center of our world."

He further continued, stating that the couple will still take care of Ruhi and that their commitments toward her will "remain unwavering." While talking about co-parenting their baby girl, he wrote: "As we take this step, our commitment to Ruhi remains unwavering. She will always have the love, care, and support of both her parents, and we will continue to co-parent with love and respect for her well-being."

The actor further requested privacy in these hard times and said, "This is not an easy moment for our family, and we ask for your understanding, kindness, and privacy as we navigate this challenging time. Please remember us not for this moment of separation, but for the love and joy we once shared. Thank you for standing by us with your support and compassion.”

Fans react to divorce news

This news of their separation came as a shock to everyone. While reacting to the news one wrote, "This is so shocking 😢 not a right decision sir". "Plz don't do this...plz plz plz," another one commented

About Akshay Kharodi and Divya Punetha

Akshay Kharodi and Divya Punetha tied the knot in a beautiful wedding in 2021 in Dehradun. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby girl named Ruhi, in April 2022. Now, three years after their wedding, the couple has announced their separation on her Instagram.