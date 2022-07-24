Parents Day exclusive! Pooja Banerjee: Sana is a frequent flyer

New mum and actress Pooja Banerjee caught up with mid-day.com on Parents Day

Pooja, Sandeep and Sana

New mum and actress Pooja Banerjee caught up with mid-day.com for a conversation on Parents Day! Pooja gave birth to daughter Sana in March and says everyday has been a learning experience.

Sharing the one thing nobody told her about being a new mom, the actress says, "Nobody told me how hungry I would be post delivery! Everybody just told me I would lose all the weight I gained and be back to my original shape. Nobody told me, you will want to eat the entire day. There are days when even after having a full meal, you are hungry, yet you don't have time to eat."

Recalling her first reaction when she saw Sana, Pooja says, "She looks like me! those were my first words, it's changing now though."

Speaking about how she's learning new things everyday, Pooja says, "You need a lot of patience. My profession taught me a lot of patience, you have to wait for you shots and getting ready. This requires patience in general, each day you learn to be more calm and relaxed. I also love shopping for Sana and Sandeep keeps telling me she will grow up fast and all the things I keep buying for her won't be of any use after one-two months."

When asked about the biggest change in her routine Pooja says, "Now I always have a travel partner. Even if it means going to the washroom sometimes."

Turning mom in Covid times, Pooja says though she is careful she ensures Sana spends time outside home. "She can't miss her time out in nature. She is also a frequent flyer. One of the pilots on our flight even asked me about it. He was surprised because she was so much at ease, considering how other kids were behaving. Yesterday we went to the beach."

Finally the actress leaves a message for other new mums. "Every mum knows what is best for her kid, don't listen to any advice. Your brain already has maternal instinct, don't rely on books or anyone else to decide what is good for your child."

