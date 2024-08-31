Breaking News
Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya come together for audio series 'Secret Ameerzada'

Updated on: 31 August,2024 08:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Actors Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya have reunited once again for the audio series 'Secret Ameerzada', and have opened up on their experience of shooting for the show

Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya come together for audio series 'Secret Ameerzada'

Parth Samthaan

Actors Parth Samthaan and Isha Malviya have reunited once again for the audio series 'Secret Ameerzada', and have opened up on their experience of shooting for the show. After their collaboration on the music video 'Jiya Laage Na', sung by Shilpa Rao, and Mohit Chauhan-- Parth and Isha have teamed up once again, this time bringing their undeniable chemistry to the roles of Ahaan Raizada and Shanaya Gill, respectively.


Reflecting on his role, Parth shared: "Working with this amazing team has really brought my character to life in ways I couldn’t have imagined. It’s been incredible to see how their talent has added so much depth to the story. I'm genuinely excited to be part of Secret Ameerzada, one of the most popular audio series on Pocket FM, a platform that keeps pushing the limits of storytelling and connecting with listeners globally."



Isha Malaviya, who makes her Pocket FM debut, expressed: "Secret Ameerzada is special to me because it’s my first project with Pocket FM, an audio series platform. As one of the platform's most popular shows, I’m truly grateful for this opportunity. It’s a great medium for people to enjoy anytime, anywhere. I genuinely think people will connect with what we’ve created. We’re really proud to be a part of this Pocket FM audio series."


'Secret Ameerzada' tells the gripping story of Ahaan, a man trapped in a loveless marriage with Shanaya, who endures the harsh treatment of her family. Just when all seems lost, Ahaan discovers he’s the secret heir to the wealthy Raizada family, turning his life upside down. The series is available on Pocket FM. Meanwhile, Parth is known for his work in 'Gumrah: End of Innocence', 'Best Friends Forever?', 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay', 'Kaisi Yeh Yaariaan', 'Kehne Ko Humsafar Hain 2', 'Mai Hero Boll Raha Hu', and 'Social Currency'.

