Pavvitra Punia: ‘Didn’t want to take up anything too soon’

After a year-long self imposed break, Pavvitra Punia on why she chose to come back with Naagmani

Pavvitra Punia

She may not have won the Bigg Boss 14 trophy, but Pavvitra Punia walked out a winner in the arms of the man she loved, Eijaz Khan. A year on, she has picked up a negative role, asserting that it called out to her. “I love performing characters that have a grey shade,” she says, as she essays the role of a witch with beauty and brains in Dangal TV’s 'Ishq Ki Dastaan — Naagmani'.

One would opine that the show is cashing in on the Naagin trend, but Punia is quick to refute the claim, saying, “Naagmani is not piggybacking on any trend. The name of the show clearly states that it is about the mani and not the naagin. You cannot say every saas-bahu show is the same. Similarly, my show is different from the ones you’ve seen. [The only commonality] is that it belongs in the fantasy genre.” Punia was previously part of fantasy fiction shows, Naagin 3 and Daayan where she played a pivotal role but had no supernatural characteristics to showcase.

What about the role of Mohini prompted her to end her year-long self-imposed break? She attributes it to the writing of the show. “Post Bigg Boss, I was flooded with offers, but I [consciously] did not want to take up anything on TV too soon. I took a year to [improve my] acting skills, and seriously ponder on what I wanted to do next. The roles that came my way didn’t match my criteria, but Naagmani’s writing and my character sketch made the [decision easier]. People have loved my performance as Mohini. Guess, my choice is justified.” While many would assume that her Bigg Boss appearance didn’t boost her visibility in the industry, she claims the reality show “didn’t act as a speed breaker in my career”. “I love challenges and have always put my best foot forward, whether it is a character, a music video or an ad. You can say I was waiting for the right role.”

While she has two Bollywood projects in her kitty, she is most excited about her yet-untitled short film with beau Khan. “It is a supernatural thriller drama. While I love negative roles, I essay a positive character in this short. We are playing a couple, and I can’t wait for people who love us to see our hard work.”