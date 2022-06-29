Breaking News
'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli purchases swanky new set of wheels; shares it on Instagram

Updated on: 29 June,2022 12:09 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

The actress who was also seen on 'The Khatra Khatra Show' added: "I am truly blessed that the relentless efforts are paying off"

Nikki Tamboli/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account


Nikki Tamboli looked happy and excited as she brought home a stylish Mercedes Benz. Nikki was seen wearing a black dress. She shares: "My dream is indeed being an artist who can entertain people on a regular basis. Yes, buying this car is one of my desires and I feel blessed that I could be able to do it. Without the love and support of my fans and well wishers, I could not have achieved this [sic]"


 
 
 
 
 
The actress who was also seen on 'The Khatra Khatra Show' added: "I am truly blessed that the relentless efforts are paying off. I wish to go on a long drive and spend some quality time with my parents. Things have not been easy for us but we made sure to remain together."

"It is time for us to celebrate and have a family time together. Needless to say, I need all your love, prayers and wishes in whatever I do in the coming days," she concluded.

