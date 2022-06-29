'Bigg Boss 14' fame Nikki Tamboli purchases swanky new set of wheels; shares it on Instagram

The actress who was also seen on 'The Khatra Khatra Show' added: "I am truly blessed that the relentless efforts are paying off"

Nikki Tamboli/picture courtesy: Official Instagram account

Nikki Tamboli looked happy and excited as she brought home a stylish Mercedes Benz. Nikki was seen wearing a black dress. She shares: "My dream is indeed being an artist who can entertain people on a regular basis. Yes, buying this car is one of my desires and I feel blessed that I could be able to do it. Without the love and support of my fans and well wishers, I could not have achieved this [sic]"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nikki Tamboli (@nikki_tamboli)

The actress who was also seen on 'The Khatra Khatra Show' added: "I am truly blessed that the relentless efforts are paying off. I wish to go on a long drive and spend some quality time with my parents. Things have not been easy for us but we made sure to remain together."

"It is time for us to celebrate and have a family time together. Needless to say, I need all your love, prayers and wishes in whatever I do in the coming days," she concluded.

Also Read: Nikki Tamboli: My friends helped me deal with the loss of my brother

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever