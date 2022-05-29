Breaking News
Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh all set to tie the knot on July 9

Updated on: 29 May,2022 08:41 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

In an interview with the media, Sangram shared that with the help of his mother and sister, the two have finally decided on the wedding date

Picture courtesy/Payal Rohatgi's Instagram account


Popular TV actress Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend wrestler Sangram Singh have revealed that they both are planning to get married on July 9 and added that it is going to be the destination wedding in Ahmedabad or Udaipur.

According to reports, the wedding is going to be a low-key affair with just close friends and family members.




In an interview with the media, Sangram shared that with the help of his mother and sister, the two have finally decided on the wedding date.


