Payal Rohatgi, Sangram Singh all set to tie the knot on July 9

Picture courtesy/Payal Rohatgi's Instagram account

Popular TV actress Payal Rohatgi and her boyfriend wrestler Sangram Singh have revealed that they both are planning to get married on July 9 and added that it is going to be the destination wedding in Ahmedabad or Udaipur.

According to reports, the wedding is going to be a low-key affair with just close friends and family members.

In an interview with the media, Sangram shared that with the help of his mother and sister, the two have finally decided on the wedding date.

