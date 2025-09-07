A medical potency test was conducted at AIIMS; results are pending. Police are still searching for the victim’s missing phone, reportedly last traced to Civil Lines. CCTV footage and witnesses confirm that the victim and Kapoor entered the restroom together and stayed for some time

Kapoor was captured on September 2 in Pune after fleeing the police for three weeks. The latest development comes as police continue to search for the victim's phone, which she claims was snatched by the accused. The woman claimed that the actor sexually attacked her in a restroom during a house party in Civil Lines, Delhi, in the second week of August.

Ashish Kapoor, a television actor who was arrested on allegations of rape after a woman accused him of sexual assault, was ordered to 14 days in judicial detention on Saturday, according to officials. On Friday, he underwent a medical potency test at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi. The test results are awaited.

Police is searching for the victim's phone

"We have searched the house where the party took place, Kapoor’s residence, a restaurant owned by Kapoor’s father, and other locations, but the victim’s mobile phone has not been found," said officers.

According to authorities, the phone's last known position was in the Civil Lines neighbourhood, where the alleged attack took place.

Police noted that Kapoor has not yet been returned to Pune, and an investigation is ongoing.

According to the authorities, the victim first accused Kapoor, his friend who organised the home party, and two unknown guys of sexually assaulting her. She also accused a woman of physically assaulting her.

Police stated she later alleged that only Kapoor had raped her. "We are following legal procedures, and charges of gangrape will be converted to those of rape in due course", officials commented. The woman also claimed that the assault was videotaped, but police say their investigation has so far found no evidence.

According to investigators, Kapoor met the woman on Instagram. He later invited her to a friend's house for a party, where the claimed incident occurred.

About the case

On August 11, police claimed a FIR had been filed against Kapoor, his friend, his friend's wife, and two unknown guys.

On August 18, police claimed the lady submitted another statement, stating that Kapoor and a buddy raped her and slapped her.

On August 21, Kapoor's friend and his wife requested anticipatory bail, which was granted. The victim was present at the court, although her submissions did not include the identity of Kapoor's buddy.

According to officers investigating the crime, based on CCTV evidence and eyewitness testimony, the victim and Kapoor entered the restroom during the party. When they didn't come out for a bit, his friend and other visitors began hammering on the door.

According to police, a dispute broke out between the group and lasted until they reached the society's gate. The victim claimed that here is where Kapoor's friend's wife struck her.

Police stated the wife made the PCR call.