Amid a fiery clash in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' kitchen, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt labelled co-contestant Jad Hadid a "schizophrenic".

Pooja Bhatt/IANS

Listen to this article 'Bigg Boss OTT 2': Pooja Bhatt calls Jad Hadid a 'schizophrenic' x 00:00

Amid a fiery clash in the 'Bigg Boss OTT' kitchen, filmmaker-actress Pooja Bhatt labelled co-contestant Jad Hadid a "schizophrenic".

The fight took place after Bebika Dhurve refused to cook for Abhishek Malhan and Jad, which triggered a series of confrontations and intense arguments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The dispute unfolds when Captain Jiya attempts to intervene, but Bebika remains unwavering in her decision, challenging Jiya's authority.

Meanwhile, Abhishek took a bold stand, declaring a hunger strike, vowing not to consume any food prepared by Bebika due to the perceived negativity surrounding it.

Avinash tries to mediate the situation, but his efforts result in a heated exchange of words with Bebika. Adding fuel to the fire, Pooja steps in as Bebika's advocate, questioning Jad's sincerity and labeling him as "schizophrenic."

Pooja said that Bebika's decision to not make chapatis for Jad is fair as he behaved in a very wrong manner with her. He apologised to the whole country after the incident but it looks like he isn't sorry from his heart.

"I think he's schizophrenic,” she said. Her outspoken remarks create a division among the housemates and intensify the brewing tensions. As the conflict escalates, Jiya exercises her captaincy power and asks Bebika to leave the kitchen, igniting a further clash of egos.

Bebika, in response, challenges Jiya to relinquish her captaincy and calls for Bigg Boss' intervention, even suggesting putting Jiya in jail.

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' streams on Jio Cinema.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever