Popular television actress Dolly Sohi passes away due to cervical cancer

Popular television actress Dolly Sohi passed away due to cervical cancer. Dolly, who was diagnosed with cervical cancer in November last year, was recently admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. The actress had complained of breathing issues, following which she was admitted to the hospital.

Unfortunately, the actress is no longer with us. The actress' family has issued a statement confirming Dolly Sohi's untimely demise. The statement reads, "Our beloved Dolly has left for her heavenly abode early this morning. We are in a state of shock with the loss. The final rites shall be conducted this afternoon. Will share further details."

On 20th February morning around 8 a.m., the actress took to her Instagram handle and shared, "Prayers - The world's greatest wireless connection. Works like a miracle, so please, I need your prayers."

A statement shared by her team to IANS read, 'She complained about facing breathing issues after which she was admitted to the hospital today. But she is recovering, and hopefully, she will be back home soon. Her mother is with her.' In January, the actress revealed that she had to take a break from shooting for her serial ‘Jhanak’ due to complications arising from a cervical cancer diagnosis.

Earlier, while talking about her cervical cancer, in an interview with ETimes, Dolly revealed, 'I was having some symptoms 6-7 months ago, but I wasn't aware of it and I ignored them. But when the pain turned unbearable, I visited my gynecologist and underwent a few tests. First, I was told that I would have to get my uterus removed; however, with further tests, I was diagnosed with cervical cancer. There were symptoms, and then after a few more tests, the whole process began treatment.'

About Cervical Cancer:

January 2024 was the Cervical Cancer Awareness month.

According to WHO (World Health Organisation), "Cervical cancer develops in a woman's cervix (the entrance to the uterus from the vagina). Almost all cervical cancer cases (99%) are linked to infection with high-risk human papillomaviruses (HPV), an extremely common virus transmitted through sexual contact. Although most infections with HPV resolve spontaneously and cause no symptoms, persistent infection can cause cervical cancer in women. Cervical cancer is the fourth most common cancer in women. In 2018, an estimated 570 000 women were diagnosed with cervical cancer worldwide and about 311 000 women died from the disease."

(With Inputs IANS)