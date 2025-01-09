Rahul Raj Singh shared that Kamya Punjabi spread the rumours of him being the murderer after Pratyusha Banerjee's alleged suicide and stated that he borrowed Rs 2.5 lakh from the late actor

It’s been 9 years since Balika Vadhu actor Pratyusha Banerjee was found dead at her home in a suspected case of suicide due to stress in her relationship with her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh. The latter has now come forward, armed with shocking allegations against television star Kamya Punjabi, who claimed that Rahul killed Pratyusha.

Pratyusha Banerjee's ex-BF slams Kamya Punjabi

Speaking to Subhojit Ghosh, Rahul Raj Singh shared that Kamya Punjabi spread the rumours of him being the murderer after Pratyusha’s alleged suicide. The narrative was fueled by Vikas Gupta and Rakhi Sawant. He stated, “They said that Rahul had murdered Pratyusha. That’s what I saw in their media interviews. They claimed that Pratyusha had no financial burden, she wasn’t out of work. Vikas Gupta did not offer work to Pratyusha ever but made such statements.”

‘Kamya Punjabi used to party a lot’

He continued, “I did not know Kamya. Pratyusha introduced me to her once at a party. Kamya was totally high. Pratyusha had given some money to Kamya around Rs 2 – Rs 2.5 lakh and she asked Kamya to return it. Kamya said she had no work and promised to return later.”

“They used to drink a lot. I always wanted Pratyusha to stop drinking. Her friends used to party a lot. She knew that I was asking her to stop drinking for her benefit and therefore, she stopped going to such parties. That’s why I became a villain for them. They thought I was taking away Pratyusha from them. Kamya used to party a lot, everyone knows,” added Rahul.

1000-page chargesheet against Rahul Raj Singh

In 2016, the Mumbai Police filed a chargesheet against Pratyusha Banerjee's boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh for abetting her suicide. As per reports, the chargesheet of around 1,000 pages has been slapped against Rahul on charges of abetment, assault, and intimidation.

A case was earlier registered at the Bangur Nagar Police Station under Sections 306 (abetment of suicide), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The Bombay High Court had granted anticipatory bail to Rahul after observing that prima facie there was not enough evidence to show that the accused "instigated or intended" the suicide.