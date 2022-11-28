Priya Ahuja Rajda celebrates her sons Ardaas Rajda's birthday in a special way

'Imlie' actress Hetal Yadav joins the celebration
Pic Courtesy: PR
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja Rajda and Malav Rajda are the most hands-on parents in the tinsel town. Yesterday the apple of their eyes, their son Ardaas Rajda turned a year old yesterday. Priya and Malav threw a birthday bash on behalf of their munchkin. The Shubh-vivah actress shared a number of pictures on her Instagram story.
Also Read: Netizens's outrage over Archana's statement against BB Marathi and Shiv Thakare
The actor-director duo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, invited all the slum kids home and celebrated the birthday in the most noble way possible. The party was based on a jungle theme and a special decoration was done to recreate the jungle. In the pictures, Priya and Malav are seen shaking a leg with the kids. A special cake resembling the lion was called for the birthday boy. Take a look at the pictures below :
Also Read: Nora Fatehi breaks down as she recalls her heartbreak moment
Apart from them, Imlie actress Hetal Yadav (best remembered as Jwala from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) also was a part of the celebration. Hetal is reportedly a very old friend of the actress and was bought on board by Malav to play Jwala in TMKOC. Since then, the trio share a very thick friendship and consider each other a part of each others family.