Priya Ahuja Rajda celebrates her sons Ardaas Rajda's birthday in a special way

Updated on: 28 November,2022 11:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

'Imlie' actress Hetal Yadav joins the celebration

Priya Ahuja Rajda celebrates her sons Ardaas Rajda's birthday in a special way

Pic Courtesy: PR


Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Priya Ahuja Rajda and Malav Rajda are the most hands-on parents in the tinsel town. Yesterday the apple of their eyes, their son Ardaas Rajda turned a year old yesterday. Priya and Malav threw a birthday bash on behalf of their munchkin. The Shubh-vivah actress shared a number of pictures on her Instagram story.


The actor-director duo of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, invited all the slum kids home and celebrated the birthday in the most noble way possible. The party was based on a jungle theme and a special decoration was done to recreate the jungle. In the pictures, Priya and Malav are seen shaking a leg with the kids. A special cake resembling the lion was called for the birthday boy. Take a look at the pictures below :


Apart from them, Imlie actress Hetal Yadav (best remembered as Jwala from Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah) also was a part of the celebration. Hetal is reportedly a very old friend of the actress and was bought on board by Malav to play Jwala in TMKOC. Since then, the trio share a very thick friendship and consider each other a part of each others family.

