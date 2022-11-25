Priya Ahuja Rajda’s husband Malav Rajda's comment over her photo is winning the internet

Actress Priya Ahuja Rajda, who's popularly known as ‘Rita Reporter’ in ‘Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’ is a true fashionista
Pic Courtesy: PR
Recently, Priya Ahuja Rajda did a photoshoot recently. And when she posted one of the pictures, her husband Malav Rajda commented "Hey Hottie....will you marry me for next 7 births" with two heart eyed emojis.
Malav's comments on Priya's posts has not grabbed everybody's attention for the first time. Fans have witnessed his witty, sarcastic side even before in Priya's comments section. Priya's photoshoot has surely created a stir on the social media and people are just pleasantly surprised to see the docile Rita Reporter donning such a stunning avataar.
On the professional front, its being rumored that she is in talks with a big production house for a TV show, although there has been no confirmation about the same.