Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has introduced actor Tanish Mahendru as RanVijay, the main antagonist. Tanish is known for his role in Rabb Se Hai Dua

Balaji Telefilms’ much-awaited show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has already begun its new journey on television, and it is already creating waves. Adding further intensity to the drama, actor Tanish Mahendru has made a striking entry as RanVijay, the negative lead of the series.

Tanish, who was last seen in Rabb Se Hai Dua, is now stepping into one of the most challenging roles of his career. His character, RanVijay, is designed to be the central force of conflict in the storyline. His entry opposite Paridhi (Pari) promises high-voltage drama, passion, and an emotional tug-of-war that will keep audiences hooked.

Speaking about stepping into this powerful role, Tanish shared: “I’m extremely excited to be part of a show that holds such a legendary place in Indian television history. Playing RanVijay is both thrilling and challenging because he isn’t just a negative character – he’s layered, intense, and unpredictable. Portraying someone with so much power and depth demands a lot of preparation, and I’m enjoying every bit of this journey.”

Known for his versatility, Tanish is pushing boundaries to bring authenticity to his performance. From altering his body language to working on voice and expressions, he is ensuring that RanVijay leaves a lasting impression on viewers.

“Audiences usually love to hate a strong antagonist, and that’s exactly what I want to achieve with RanVijay. He stands in complete contrast to Pari’s character, and our on-screen clashes are going to be one of the highlights of the show. It’s an honour to collaborate with Balaji Telefilms on such a milestone project, and I hope the audience accepts me wholeheartedly in this new avatar.”

Having already made a mark with Rabb Se Hai Dua, Tanish is now looking forward to creating another unforgettable on-screen presence with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. His performance as RanVijay is expected to bring freshness, intensity, and drama to the storyline.

With the current storyline, fans witnessed how Pari has gone back to her first love and has been helping him by stealing jewellery from her in-laws and selling it for the money that she gave to RanVijay.