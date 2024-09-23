Actress Disha Parmar took to social media to share a touching birthday note dedicated to her husband, singer Rahul Vaidya. Along with the heartfelt message, she posted a picture marking a significant moment in their relationship

In Pic: Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

As Rahul Vaidya turns a year older today, his wife, Disha Parmar, has the sweetest wish for the love of her life. The actress took to Instagram and shared a heartwarming birthday message along with a throwback picture. Parmar posted the first-ever picture the couple took after they started dating.

While sharing the throwback photo from 2017, Disha wrote, “Happy Birthday to the Love of my Life! Why are you so far? @rahulvaidyarkv (This 1st picture of US will always be my most favourite) Circa 2017." In the selfie shared by Disha, the actress can be seen hugging the love of her life. The sweet image, which dates back to 2017, captured a cherished moment from the early days of their relationship, adding to the celebratory mood as fans and friends joined in wishing Rahul a happy birthday.

Rahul Vaidya's fans react to the sweet post

Rahul Vaidya commented on the post, writing: "I love you!" Fans have also showered love on the singer in the comment section. One fan said, “So innocent & sweet. He mentioned in his Live Show that he talked to you before getting on the stage. Hope he’ll be back before his birthday ends.” Another wrote, “Wishing you a very very happy birthday! God bless you always. Stay blessed, you and your family members.” A third fan stated, “Happy birthday @rahulvaidyarkv, you guys are the best couple.”

More about Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar

On the personal front, Disha and Rahul tied the knot on July 16, 2021. Their daughter, Navya, was born on September 20, 2023. Rahul started his career with the singing reality show 'Indian Idol' Season 1. He has been the winner of shows like 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star' and 'Music Ka Maha Muqqabla'. He has also participated in 'Bigg Boss 14' and 'Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. He is currently seen in Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with 'Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara', where she played the role of Pankhuri Gupta. She has since appeared in shows like 'Woh Apna Sa', 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2', and 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3'. She has also featured in music videos like "Yaad Teri," "Madhanya," "Matthe Te Chamkan," and "Prem Kahani."