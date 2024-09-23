It has been a long journey for singer Rahul Vaidya, and he has dabbled with multiple reality shows over the years. From ‘Indian Idol’ to ‘Laughter Chefs’, here’s tracing his rise and rise in the world of entertainment

Rahul Vaidya is now a household name with a large fan following on social media. As he celebrates his 37th birthday today, let's look back at his journey, starting from 2004, and how his career and following have only continued to rise.

Indian Idol

In 2004, we saw him on national television for the first time during the inaugural season of the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol’. Rahul Vaidya impressed all three judges on the panel that year—Anu Malik, Farah Khan, and Sonu Nigam—who were known for their unfiltered comments. Viewers were immediately drawn to his soothing voice and humble demeanour. Despite having strong support, he was eliminated in February 2005 and finished third in the competition. But the nation never forgot him. A star was on the brink of being born.

In the same year, he released his debut album 'Tera Intezar' and sang for the Bollywood film 'Shaadi No. 1', directed by David Dhawan. Over the years, Vaidya has lent his voice to numerous films, including 'Race 2', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and 'Bhaag Johnny'.

Bigg Boss 14

This is a show that brings out the best (and sometimes the beast) in people. Rahul Vaidya, who had charmed everyone with his voice on 'Indian Idol', appeared in a completely different avatar on 'Bigg Boss 14'. Fans were surprised yet elated to see a new side of the singer in the 'Bigg Boss' house. Once again, he was the runner-up. While in the house, Rahul proposed to his love interest, Disha Parmar, on national television. On Valentine’s Day, Disha surprised him by entering the house, making their relationship official. The lovebirds tied the knot in July 2021.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11

This is a show that’s both deadly and daring. After his singing stints and 'Bigg Boss' battles, it was time for Rahul to test his resilience and fearlessness. He impressed viewers by performing the dangerous stunts and tasks thrown at the contestants, giving fans yet another glimpse of his versatility.

Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment

After participating in three reality shows with completely different formats, Rahul was ready for an even more challenging venture—something he had never tried before. Enter 'Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment', a cooking-based reality show. Watching Rahul cook was certainly not something on anyone’s bucket list, but he embraced the challenge wholeheartedly. Although he still finds cooking a bit difficult, the singer is giving his 100%. With his quirky humor, he has viewers rolling with laughter.

Given the diametrically opposite formats of these shows and how seamlessly he has adapted to each of them, Rahul Vaidya now seems like an all-rounder. Which show can we expect to see him on next?