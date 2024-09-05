Breaking News
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Rahul Vaidya Disha Parmar make homemade modaks for Ganesh Chaturthi 2024

Updated on: 05 September,2024 07:10 PM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Top

Singer Rahul Vaidya on Thursday shared a glimpse of the preparation of 'modak', along with his wife and actress Disha Parmar ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Rahul Vaidya & Disha Parmar

Singer Rahul Vaidya on Thursday shared a glimpse of the preparation of 'modak', along with his wife and actress Disha Parmar ahead of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.
 
The second runner up of 'Indian Idol 1', Rahul took to Instagram Stories, where he has 5.5 million followers and shared a video with Disha. In the video, we can see Disha wearing a yellow suit and Rahul donning a blue traditional kurta. The couple can be seen jointly making Lord Ganesha's favourite sweet 'modak'.


Ganesh Chaturthi which will begin on September 7 is a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's idols in homes and in pandals.



On the personal front, Rahul married Disha on July 16, 2021. Their daughter Navya was born on September 20, 2023.


Rahul started his career with the singing reality show ‘Indian Idol 1’. He has been the winner of shows like ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Super Star’, ‘Music Ka Maha Muqqabla’. He has also participated in ‘Bigg Boss 14’ and ‘Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. Rahul has belted out songs like ‘Ek Rupaiya’, ‘Be Intehaan (Unplugged)’, ‘It's All About Tonight’, ‘Meri Zindagi’ among many others.

On the other hand, Disha made her acting debut in 2012 with ‘Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara’, in which she essayed the role of Pankhuri Gupta. She has then featured in shows like ‘Woh Apna Sa’, ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2’, and ‘Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3’.

Disha has also appeared in the sitcom web series 'I Don't Watch TV'. The show is produced by Nakuul Mehta, Alekh Sangal and Ajay Singh, and is based on the real life of the television actors. It stars Nakuul, Alekh Sangal, Ram Menon, Jankee Parekh, Drashti Dhami, Dilnaz Irani, Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi, Kritika Kamra, Sanaya Irani and Sana Sheikh among others.

She has also featured in music videos like -- 'Yaad Teri', 'Madhanya', 'Matthe Te Chamkan', and 'Prem Kahani'.

