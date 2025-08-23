Breaking News
Rajat Verma on building muscle for Itti Si Khushi: 'The journey hasn’t been easy'

Updated on: 23 August,2025 06:53 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Rajat admitted the journey was tough, but pushing himself out of his comfort zone taught him discipline, patience, and perseverance. He focused on his target to achieve

Listen to this article
Itti Si Khushi has been winning hearts with its touching story and relatable characters. Set against the backdrop of Mumbai, the show follows the journey of Anvita (Sumbul Touqeer Khan), the eldest of six siblings, who becomes the unexpected anchor of their crumbling home. Anvita’s friend Virat is played by the talented actor Rajat Verma, whose charming personality and grounded nature have quickly made him a favourite with audiences.

All about Rajat's character



Known for his boy-next-door charm, Rajat has been seen building a more defined and physically stronger avatar. To do justice to the role of Virat, Rajat has worked on building muscle and improving his physique. Despite not being fond of intense workouts or spending hours at the gym, the actor has taken up this challenge as part of his preparation for the role. From disciplined workout sessions to keeping track of his diet, Rajat is pushing himself out of his comfort zone in order to achieve a more charming personality which is the essence of his character.


Rajat's transformation

Speaking about this transformation, Rajat Verma shared, “When I was first narrated the role of Virat, I instantly knew it was going to be different from anything I’ve done before. The character has a strong presence, and to match that, I needed to undergo a transformation myself. I have started working out as I realized I must gain muscles for the character, and honestly, it has been one of the toughest parts of my prep because I have never been a fitness enthusiast; in fact, I am not someone you will usually spot in the gym working out. But I knew that if I wanted to do justice to Virat, I had to step out of my comfort zone and push myself. The journey hasn’t been easy at all. Waking up early, maintaining a strict routine, and lifting weights is something completely new for me. At times, I even questioned whether I could really sustain it. But every time I looked at Virat’s sketch, I felt motivated to keep going. I wanted the audience to see a transformation on screen that feels real and believable. This role has taught me discipline, patience, and perseverance, and while I may still dislike workouts, I have started respecting the process because it’s helping me grow both as an actor and as a person.”

