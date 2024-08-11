The two were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport along with their daughter Ziana. The two posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport

Charu Asopa. File pic

Listen to this article Rajeev Sen heads to Goa with ex-wife Charu Asopa, daughter to celebrate his birthday x 00:00

Actress Charu Asopa, who predominantly works in television, was seen heading to Goa on Saturday to ring in the birthday celebrations of her ex-husband Rajeev Sen.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two were spotted at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport along with their daughter Ziana. The two posed for the paparazzi stationed at the airport.

While Rajeev donned a solid dark teal coloured t-shirt which he paired with black joggers, Charu was seen wearing a black bodycon dress with long sleeves.

Earlier, Rajeev, who is the brother of Bollywood actress Sushmita Sen, had shared pictures from his mother’s 73rd birthday celebration, which included special moments with his ex-wife and their daughter.

In one of the family photos, Rajeev was seen with his mother, Subhra Sen, Sushmita, her children, and other family members. Sushmita’s rumoured boyfriend, Rohman Shawl was also seen in the picture.

Charu also shared a couple of photos with her ex-mother-in-law and ex-husband.

Charu, who is known for ‘Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev’, ‘Baalveer’, ‘Mere Angne Mein’ and ‘Jiji Maa’, married Rajeev in June 2019. They welcomed their daughter Ziana in November 2021. However, they were often in the news over compatibility issues.

Rajeev and Charu may have parted ways, but they ensure that their daughter Ziana receives love from both her parents. They are often seen spending quality time together in Dubai or going on holidays after their divorce in 2023.

Charu was earlier married to a Marwari businessman from Rajasthan in the year 2007. They parted ways in November 2016 due to compatibility issues. She was then in a relationship with fellow actor Neeraj Malviya. The couple got engaged in Rajasthan. However, the engagement was called off in 2017.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the role of Mridula Chauhan in the television show ‘Kaisa Hai Yeh Rishta Anjana’.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever