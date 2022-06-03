Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia: Shamita Shetty was brave and confident

Rajiv is participating on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Rajiv Adatia/Instagram

Rajiv Adatia, who will be participating on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is all geared up for the show. In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, he says, “I was really excited when offered the show, happy and nervous. I was the first contestant to be confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi, after I came out of Bigg Boss. Since no one was confirmed I didn’t have anyone to speak to but I spoke to my best friend and mum. I received a lot of support but I’m anxious and scared and have a lot of emotions going on (within me.)

Speaking about sister Shamita Shetty’s performance in an earlier season of the show he says, “Shamita was very happy I am going on the show. She gave me a lot of tips and said ‘Go and enjoy yourself.’ I watched her season and she was so brave and confident while doing all the stunts. I was proud of her.”

