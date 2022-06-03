Breaking News
Marathi signboards deadline extended to June 30 now
If cases rise rapidly in the next 15 days, mask mandate will be back: Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray
Mukesh Ambani regains Asia's richest man tag, surpasses Gautam Adani
Mumbai: Three members of Kapole society board tender resignation over corruption allegations
Maharashtra ATS nabs LeT operative from Jammu and Kashmir
National Herald case: ED issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann visits Sidhu Moose Wala's house to express condolences to family
Karnataka Health minister K Sudhakar tests Covid-19 positive
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Entertainment News > Television News > Article > Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia: Shamita Shetty was brave and confident

Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia: Shamita Shetty was brave and confident

Updated on: 03 June,2022 02:28 PM IST  |  mumbai
Natasha Coutinho D`souza | natasha.dsouza@mid-day.com

Top

Rajiv is participating on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Exclusive! Rajiv Adatia: Shamita Shetty was brave and confident

Rajiv Adatia/Instagram


Rajiv Adatia, who will be participating on Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, is all geared up for the show. In an exclusive chat with mid-day.com, he says, “I was really excited when offered the show, happy and nervous. I was the first contestant to be confirmed for Khatron Ke Khiladi, after I came out of Bigg Boss. Since no one was confirmed I didn’t have anyone to speak to but I spoke to my best friend and mum. I received a lot of support but I’m anxious and scared and have a lot of emotions going on (within me.)

Speaking about sister Shamita Shetty’s performance in an earlier season of the show he says, “Shamita was very happy I am going on the show. She gave me a lot of tips and said ‘Go and enjoy yourself.’ I watched her season and she was so brave and confident while doing all the stunts. I was proud of her.”




 


Show full article

khatron ke khiladi shamita shetty indian television Entertainment News

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK