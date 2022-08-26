Breaking News
Raju Srivastava continues to recover at AIIMS

Updated on: 26 August,2022 01:34 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Srivastava was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. However, he is still on ventilator

Raju Srivastava. File pic


Veteran comedian Raju Srivastava's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. Srivastava was admitted to the hospital on August 10 after he experienced chest pain and collapsed while working out at the gym. However, he is still on ventilator. In a statement, the comedian's daughter Antra Srivastava said, "My dad's condition is stable and continues to improve slowly.


"My dad Mr. Raju Srivastava Ji's condition is stable and he continues to recover slowly. He is on the ventilator at the moment," Antra said. She further appealed to people to trust the news from his official account on social media and the statement from AIIMS. "Only statements from AIIMS, Delhi and Raju Ji's official social media accounts are trustworthy and genuine. Any other news or statements from anyone else is unreliable. The doctors and their entire team at AIIMS Delhi are working hard and diligently. We're thankful to them and all his well-wishers", said Antra Srivastava.


Meanwhile, AIIMS source also said that his condition is improving slowly but he continues to be on the ventilator.

