Ram Kapoor is happy to sit at home for 6 months than do mediocre work

Updated on: 12 September,2024 10:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Ram Kapoor, who successfully transitioned from television to films, shared that he would rather sit at home for six months and wait for a good project than do mediocre work

Ram Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Ram Kapoor is happy to sit at home for 6 months than do mediocre work
Actor Ram Kapoor, whose streaming show ‘Khalbali Records’ debuted on OTT on Thursday, wants nothing but great projects in his body of work.


The actor, who successfully transitioned from television to films, shared that he would rather sit at home for six months and wait for a good project than do mediocre work.



Talking about the same, he said, “I'm in a very lucky place where I'm getting a lot of different characters, and they're all easy for me now. I don't need to look for anything specific. The industry knows that Ram will only do what he feels is worth it. Otherwise, I won't work”.


He further mentioned, “Everybody who knows me knows that Ram is happy sitting at home for six months, but when I work, I want it to be meaningful. Otherwise, I’d rather travel or do something else instead of working just for money or the sake of it”.

The actor also spoke about the luck factor, and its importance in cinema. However, he also feels that luck always favours those who give their best to the craft.

He said, “No actor can make it without luck involved. I've been lucky, but you also must be good at your craft. No matter how much luck you have, if you don’t know what you're doing, your luck will run out. I trained in method acting for four years in America, and that has been my foundation for every role”.

‘Khalbali Records’ also stars Saloni Batra, Skand Thakur, Salonie Patel, EPR, and Kumar Varun. The music for the series has been composed by Amit Trivedi under his label, Azadi Records.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, ‘Khalbali Records’ is available to stream on JioCinema Premium.

