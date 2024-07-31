Rashami Desai shared her experience on Paras Chhabra's podcast, stating she had loans amounting to crores and was struggling to find a way to improve her situation

Rashami Desai Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Rashami Desai recalls being homeless: 'Had Rs 3.5 crore debt, slept in my Audi, ate food with stones' x 00:00

Popular television actress Rashami Desai, who is known for her roles in ‘Uttaran’ and ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, has opened up about a challenging time in her life when she faced severe financial difficulties, following her divorce from actor Nandish Sandhu. Rashami revealed that she had loans amounting to crores and was struggling to find a way to improve her situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

This period of financial distress coincided with a significant family dispute in 2017, leading her to block all her family members from her contact list.

Rashami shared her experience on Paras Chhabra's podcast, stating, “I had bought a house during that time. I had a loan of almost Rs 2.5 crore, and apart from that…I remember there was a total debt of Rs 3.25-3.5 crore on me. I thought everything was fine but then suddenly, my show was shut down. I was on the road for four days. I had an Audi A6 and I would sleep in that car. All my stuff was at my manager’s house. I was completely cut off from my family. Those days, rickshaw valas would have a meal for Rs 20. It used to come in a plastic bag which had dal and chawal mixed and they would give two rotis along with it. It would have some stones also but I ate that anyway. These four days were very difficult.”

She continued, “I got divorced, and even my friends started to think I was very difficult because I wasn’t expressive and I would go into my shell. My family thought all my decisions were wrong. I somehow paid off my loan but I was still too stressed all the time. I would not sleep. I would just work continuously. At that time, I started thinking, I would rather die.”

The actress mentioned that whatever she earned from the ‘Dil Se Dil Tak’, she used to secure her future. “But then, securing the future is not the only thing that you could do. I didn’t know how to utilize those things in a larger sense. I had no investment plan," she added.

Rashami said that she comes from a humble background where investments and wealth creation are not part of their value system, making it difficult for her to secure herself financially despite working in the industry for so long.

(With inputs from IANS)