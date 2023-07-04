Rashmeet Kaur's sky-high aspiration: Walking the tightrope on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

Rashmeet Kaur has unveiled her long-cherished dream stunt, a mesmerising tightrope walk from one towering building to another

Get ready for another adrenaline-packed season as COLORS' highly popular stunt-based reality show, 'Khatron Ke Khiladi,' returns with its 13th edition. Known for its breathtaking stunts that have captivated audiences worldwide, the show promises to push the limits of its daredevil contestants once again in the mesmerizing landscapes of South Africa. Among the eclectic lineup of participants, the renowned Indian singer Rashmeet Kaur is set to showcase her fearless spirit and prove that she truly embodies the courage of a lioness. Currently on location in South Africa for the show's shooting, Rashmeet has unveiled her long-cherished dream stunt—a mesmerizing tightrope walk from one towering building to another, reminiscent of thrilling action movies. Audiences eagerly await an unforgettable journey of mind-blowing stunts and unparalleled excitement as Rashmeet Kaur fearlessly steps into the spotlight on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13.'

Talking about her dream stunt, Rashmeet Kaur says, "Shooting in South Africa for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 has been an absolute thrill ride! Every moment has been etched in my memory, thanks to the breathtaking landscapes and exhilarating challenges. Being part of this daring adventure is a privilege. I'm eagerly anticipating my dream stunt that will take me to new heights, quite literally! Walking on a tightrope from one building to another under the guidance of the incredible stunt-master, Rohit Shetty, would be a dream come true. With unwavering commitment, I'm ready to conquer every challenge that comes my way. Watch out for a jaw-dropping spectacle of mind-blowing stunts and adrenaline-pumping moments on Khatron Ke Khiladi 13!"

Meanwhile co-contestant Soundous Moufakir shares, "I'm not particularly superstitious, but I can't deny the undeniable bond I share with Roza, my lucky charm doll. Since the day she came into my life as a gift, she has been my constant companion. I never embark on a new chapter without her by my side. It's incredible how time and again Roza has brought me good fortune. She was there with me when I emerged victorious on MTV Splitsvilla 14, and now I hope she works her charm on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'. Success requires hard work and dedication, but a little sprinkle of luck doesn't hurt. I'm exhilarated about the adventure that awaits me in South Africa, and I'm ready to face my fears with Roza right by my side."



