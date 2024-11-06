Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta have launched a dedicated family entertainment platform, 'Dreamiyata Dramaa', aimed at providing fresh, engaging, and meaningful content

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta

Listen to this article 'It's our dream': Ravi Dubey expresses joy as he launches ent. platform 'Dreamiyata Dramaa' with wife Sargun

Power couple Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey, known for their creative expertise and successful ventures in the entertainment industry, have launched a dedicated family entertainment platform, 'Dreamiyata Dramaa', aimed at providing fresh, engaging, and meaningful content. This new step comes on the heels of their impressive track record as producers, having already captivated audiences with hit songs like "Ve Haaniyaan" and several successful Punjabi films and television projects.

'Dreamiyata Dramaa' represents Sargun and Ravi’s shared vision for quality family entertainment that resonates with viewers of all ages. With a diverse slate of programs that includes series, music videos, and feature films, the platform promises a rich blend of genres and formats while staying true to the couple's core values of authenticity, innovation, and artistic excellence.

Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta on launching 'Dreamiyata Dramaa'

Speaking about the launch, Sargun Mehta said: “We’ve always believed in creating content that is genuine and relatable. With 'Dreamiyata Dramaa', we are building a platform where families can come together to enjoy stories that resonate across generations. It’s a step toward creating an entertainment space that celebrates joy, love, and the diversity of human experiences.”

Ravi Dubey also expressed his excitement, adding: “As storytellers, Sargun and I have always pushed ourselves to present something fresh and meaningful. 'Dreamiyata Dramaa' is not just a platform for us; it’s our dream to bring positive, high-quality family entertainment to people’s screens. Every year, we initiate a 'Shubharambh' where we start something new, and this year, 'Dreamiyata Dramaa' is that initiation. We are thrilled to embark on this new journey and are committed to delivering content that is impactful and unforgettable.”

Sargun and Ravi have consistently pushed the boundaries of creativity, winning the hearts of audiences through their compelling storytelling and engaging production quality. Through 'Dreamiyata Dramaa', they aim to solidify their standing as pioneering producers and champions of family-friendly content.

About Ravi Dubey & Sargun Mehta's work front

Ravi marked his acting debut with the DD National TV show 'Stree Teri Kahaani', which was produced by legendary actors and couple Dilip Kumar and Saira Banu. Later, he was seen in TV shows like 'Doli Saja Ke', 'Yahan Ke Hum Sikandar', and 'Saas Bina Sasural', among others. He also appeared in the eighth season of filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

Meanwhile, Sargun Mehta impressed everyone with her film 'Qismat', featuring Ammy Virk. Sargun has also worked in various serials like 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Rishton Ka Mela', to name a few. The actress also turned writer and wrote Colors' popular show 'Udaariyaan', featuring Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary.