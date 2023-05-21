Rema: India felt like home

Making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show, Calm down singer Rema on the love he received in the country

Rema and Kapil Sharma

We’ve all grooved to Nigerian singer, songwriter, and rapper Rema’s superhit song, Calm down, and its remix version, also featuring Selena Gomez, at least once since its release last year. On his world tour, the Afrobeats star made a pit stop in India. While his debut concerts in Delhi, Mumbai, and Hyderabad were sellouts, Rema couldn’t leave without making an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show.

The rapper embraced everything about India—from the crowd that chanted his name at the airport to his concerts to the crowded streets of Delhi that caused massive traffic. Throughout his multi-city India tour, the singer wore outfits designed by Manish Malhotra.

For the comedy show, set to air on May 28, he turned up in a black and gold pantsuit also created by Malhotra. “Coming to India has been such a thrilling experience for me. The people here are amazing—so nice, helpful, and welcoming. Everywhere I went, they embraced me like their own. It felt like I was home. The immense love that I have received from this country and its fans will forever be cherished,” said the rapper, who believes his India tour would have been incomplete had he not come on The Kapil Sharma Show.

Fascinated with Indian cinema, Rema tried parroting dialogues from Allu Arjun’s Pushpa, although not too eloquently and with a heavy accent. The singer joined Sharma to croon the song, Chalte chalte mere ye geet yaad rakhna, despite the language barrier. He left everyone enthralled and in splits. “[I am] grateful to Kapil, my brother, for making me a part of this extravaganza and for being an amazing host. My India trek came full circle after [appearing on this show],” says the 23-year-old Afro-Rave warrior.