Remo D'Souza on DID Super Mom: I have never seen any pregnant contestant perform with so much energy

During the shoot, all the judges were surprised when they saw a six-month pregnant mother, Smriti Arora, auditioning with a lot of energy and zeal

DID Super Moms/picture courtesy: PR

After receiving an overwhelming response to the previous two seasons that introduced audiences to some truly exceptional moms whose dancing skills can give even the younger ones a run for their money, Zee TV is all set to launch the 3rd edition of its popular non-fiction property – DID Super Moms, which will air every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm.



This season we will see a fresh panel of judges, who will be guiding the talented women through their journey and help them achieve their dreams. The new panel consists of popular Bollywood star Bhagyashree Dassani, who will make her debut as a reality show judge. OG DID judge - Remo D’souza will also be judging DID Super Moms for the first time, while popular Bollywood actor Urmila Matondkar will be returning as a judge in reality shows after 15 years. While the judges are kicked about the new season of DID Super Moms, the TV audition rounds will see talented women going all out to impress the judges.

During the shoot, all the judges were surprised when they saw a six-month pregnant mother, Smriti Arora, auditioning with a lot of energy and zeal. After her act, Smriti mentioned that she not only wants to follow her passion for dance but also wants to break the myth that a woman can’t work or dance during her pregnancy and in turn, inspire more expecting moms to continue to follow their dreams. All the judges were blown away by her performance as well as her thoughts and hence, gave her a standing ovation.





After her performance, Smriti Arora mentioned, “Having worked as a background dancer in the past, my love for dancing cannot be explained. In fact, I love it so much that I cannot stop myself from dancing during my pregnancy too. And this is not the first time I am dancing during my pregnancy. I still remember, when I was expecting for the first time, I did an event in the 9th month of my pregnancy. People say that when a lady is pregnant, the baby learns from her womb, and that’s what happened. My daughter also turned out to be an excellent dancer. Having said that, I haven’t come here to only get selected. I wanted to perform and break the stereotype around pregnancy that women can’t dance or work when they are pregnant.”





An impressed Remo D’Souza also added, “In my whole career, I have never seen any contestant who is six months pregnant, perform in front of me, that too with so much energy and zeal. I am sure your baby will also become a L’il master and turn out to be one of the best dancers we know in the future. Seeing your dedication and passion actually reminded me of my wife Lizelle. When she was pregnant with our second child, she used to drive me around as well as do all the things she liked. Even a day before her delivery, she was there with me for a shoot. So, I totally agree with you, it is a myth that a lady can’t work during her pregnancy.”



While Smriti’s performance will win your hearts, wait till you witness the fantastic performances by all the wonderful super moms across India. To witness all the enchanting performances of the talented mothers, tune into DID Super Moms every Saturday and Sunday at 9 pm from 2nd July, only on Zee TV!