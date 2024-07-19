Renee Dhyani talks about her wedding with Karan Parashar and how their arranged marriage quickly turned into a love story

Renee Dhyani and Karan Parashar

Listen to this article Renee Dhyani on wedding with Karan Parashar: ‘It was not a very quick decision but…’ x 00:00

It was on July 11 when Renee Dhyani and Karan Parashar got married. Now, the actress has shared her feelings about this new journey. While chatting with Hindustan Times, she shared that it was an unexplainable feeling for her. She also mentioned that she had wedding anxiety and that the families enjoyed themselves immensely.

While talking about how she realized that Parashar was the one, she said, “I knew he was the one. Main bahut hi chulbuli hu, he is the calm to my storm. I wanted someone who is composed and mature and can take care of my tantrums at the same time.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Discussing their intimate and private ceremony, Dhyani revealed that the couple initially thought of a destination wedding but changed their plans considering their parents' health. She also said, "I will do a small gathering or after-party of sorts in Mumbai for all my industry friends later.”

Although their marriage was arranged, it quickly turned into a love marriage. While talking about it, she shared, “We took 6 months between meeting each other and then finally getting married. We started talking in December last year and within 45 days in February, we were sure about each other,” adding, “’Main tumhaare aur tum mere liye bane ho’ types hogaye the hum. It was not a very quick decision but we sensed our feelings gradually.”

Earlier, while sharing a cute compilation of pictures, the actress earlier wrote, "A letter to my fiancé, Thank you for loving me and accepting me for who I am, my flaws and all. Thank you for reminding me that I’m beautiful, I’m a queen, and for taking pride in that. Thank you for treating me gently and softly. Thank you for looking out for me when I can’t. Thank you for sharing your dreams and visions with me. Thank you for trusting me with your life secrets. Thank you for being easy to talk to about anything. Sirf tumhari. Meri choti se kahani."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Dhyani (@reneedhyanz)

Currently, the couple is enjoying their honeymoon in Bali. While sharing their wedding post, Renee Dhyani wrote, "Pop the champagne! She’s changing her last name. Mrs. Parashar."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Renee Dhyani (@reneedhyanz)