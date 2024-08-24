Breaking News
Rithvikk Dhanjani pens sweet birthday wish for ex gf Asha Negi Bappa tujhe jeevan ki har khushi de

Updated on: 24 August,2024 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS |

Rithvikk and Asha dated each other for a couple of years before they parted ways, breaking the hearts of their fans

Rithvikk Dhanjani with Asha Negi. Pic/Instagram

Actor Rithvikk Dhanjani shared a special wish for his ex-girlfriend Asha Negi on the latter's birthday on Friday.  


Sharing a picture of the actress on the Stories section of his Instagram handle, Rithvikk wrote on it: “Bappa tujhe jeevan ki har khushi de negi... jeevan sirf aur sirf khushiyon se bhara rahe. May you always have the power to stay in the moment and make the most of it. Happy Birthday @ashanegi."




Rithvikk and Asha met on the sets of the popular television show ‘Pavitra Rishta’, in which Asha played Archana's (Ankita Lokhande) daughter Purvi, while Rithvik essayed the role of business tycoon Arjun. 

Their onscreen chemistry was appreciated by the fans. The show also starred late actor Sushant Singh Rajput and was his claim to fame before he made a move to the Hindi film industry.

Rithvikk and Asha dated each other for a couple of years before they parted ways, breaking the hearts of their fans. 

They announced their break-up in 2020 during the Covid pandemic, a period which tested many relationships of varied nature. Both the actors mentioned that dealing with the breakup was a difficult phase in their lives.

However, Rithvikk and Asha continue to remain on good terms with each other. They refrain from speaking anything negative about each other and respect their personal lives and decisions.

Rithvikk is currently rumoured to be dating Krystle D'Souza. The two are often seen together on holidays or making public appearances in Mumbai.

Recently, Asha had expressed her deep affection for coffee, declaring that “love is in the air".

She took to Instagram where she dropped several pictures from a coffee shop in which she could be seen posing with her cup dressed in a white top paired with blue jeans.

