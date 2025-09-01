Hina Khan's mother-in-law recently had some harsh truths to share about her son, Rocky Jaiswal's wife and actress Hina Khan. She said the actress is not as sanskari as her onscreen. Rocky also revealed his mother is afraid of the actress

Television actor Hina Khan surprised everyone a few months ago by marrying her longtime boyfriend, Rocky Jaiswal. The two are recently seen participating on the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga. During the latest episode, the makers invited the couples’ mothers-in-law to share more about them. Likewise, Hina’s mother-in-law also arrived and went on to drop some bombs about the actress, including that she does not cook at home and is not as ‘sanskari’ as her character in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Hina Khan's mother-in-law about the actor

Rocky on the show revealed that his mother is more afraid of Hina than he is. Adding to his statement, his mother said in Hindi, “I want to tell something. I dislike this one thing about her. I cook different dishes the whole day, and even though she has no knowledge about the spices or even has a kitchen in her dictionary, but still picks out mistakes in the food. Nakhre bahut hai. Saas toh hoon, par ghar par isse kaun panga lega (She has a lot of tantrums. I may be her mother-in-law, but at home, who would dare mess with her?).”

She further added, “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai jab chal raha tha, toh yeh jo acting karti thi, jo bhi iska role tha, isko main roz dekhti aur mere dil se aise hota tha ki ishwar mujhe bus aise hi bahu de do. Bahu toh vaisi mil gayi par utni sanskari nahi hai. Lekin yeh jaan hai humari (When Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai used to air, I used to watch her acting, whatever her role was, every day. From my heart, I would pray to God to bless me with a daughter-in-law like her. I did get a daughter-in-law like her, but not as traditional. Still, she is the life of our family).”

Hina and Rocky's love story

Hina started her acting journey with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai in 2009 and went on to become a household name with her role as Akshara. The show became a huge hit and even one of the longest-running on television. It was on the show's sets that Hina and Rocky met, where she was the lead actor, and Rocky was part of the crew.

They made their relationship public in 2017 and later tied the knot in June 2025. Announcing her wedding, Hina had shared some pictures from her wedding ceremony and penned a heartfelt note which read, “From two different worlds, we built a universe of love. Our differences faded, our hearts aligned, creating a bond to last lifetimes. We are our home, our light, our hope and together, we transcend all barriers. Today, our union is forever sealed in love and law. We seek your Blessings and Wishes as Wife and Husband.”