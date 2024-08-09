Mihika Shah, who is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, passed away on Monday, August 5, in Mumbai

Picture Courtesy/Rohit Bose Roy's Instagram account

Listen to this article 'When you said bye Rohit Papa': Rohit Bose Roy pens heartfelt post for Divya Seth's late daughter Mihika x 00:00

Television actor Rohit Bose Roy shared an emotional note days after the tragic death of Mihika, the daughter of actress Divya Seth Shah.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rohit, on Thursday, took to his Instagram account to express his deep sorrow and love for Mihika, whom he regarded as his own.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rohit Bose Roy (@rohitboseroy)

He posted a picture of Mihika from her childhood, along with a group picture where Rohit, his wife Manasi Joshi Roy, Divya Seth, and Mihika are seen posing together, radiating happiness.

"Along with the pictures, Rohit wrote an emotional note that read, "You might have been born to different parents but you are and always will be my baby... You are the most loving sensitive little girl I've ever known and I remember how very excited you were to give your mumma a perfect bday...When you said Bye Rohit Papa, I didn't think in my worst NIGHTMARES that this is what you meant," he wrote.

"Although I pray that you get a comfortable passage to where you have gone, I also pray that you come back to your parents in some form ...See you soon Mihika I love you .RIP, " he added.

Mihika Shah, who is also the granddaughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, passed away on Monday, August 5, in Mumbai.

Divya, who is best known for her roles in the popular TV shows 'Hum Log' and 'Banegi Apni Baat,' announced on Facebook that a prayer meeting for her late daughter will be held on Thursday evening.

"With profound sorrow, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Mihika Shah, who left for her heavenly abode on August 5th, 2024," read the joint statement by Divya and her husband Siddharth Shah.

Divya, who is the daughter of veteran actor Sushma Seth, did not reveal the cause of Mihika's death.

A few days back, the actress had dropped a picture on Instagram, showing three generations of her family. In the picture, Mihika was seen smiling in a green dress, while Divya's mother Sushma looked elegant in red.

Divya Seth Shah has acted in several films including 'Jab We Met,' 'Dil Dhadakne Do,' and 'Article 370.'

Sushma Seth is known for her roles in 'Dhadkan', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham', and the TV series 'Dekh Bhai Dekh.'

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever