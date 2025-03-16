While neither Ankit nor Priyanka has confirmed that they were or are in a relationship, their on-screen romance and frequent outings together have made fans ship them

Looks like all is not well between the popular rumoured television couple Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta, widely known as PriyAnkit. The rumoured couple has sent their fans into a state of shock as the duo has unfollowed each other on Instagram, sparking rumours of their possible breakup. While neither Ankit nor Priyanka has confirmed that they were or are in a relationship, their on-screen romance and frequent outings together have made fans ship them.

Priyanka & Ankit had an ugly fight?

While there is no confirmation from either of the two stars, a report by Vicky Lalwani's channel claims they had an ugly fight before deciding to end matters. Priyanka and Ankit have a massive fan base who wish to see them together forever.

Priyanka & Ankit part ways?

Priyanka and Ankit first met on the sets of Colors' popular show Udaariyaan, and since then, they have been quite close friends. Later, the two went on to participate in the same season of Bigg Boss, where their chemistry became the talk of the town, and fans started shipping them together. Now, with them unfollowing each other and reports of their alleged breakup gaining momentum, fans are quite distressed and wish to know the reality from the couple.

While it is true that Priyanka and Ankit no longer follow each other on Instagram, they still haven't deleted the pictures and videos of each other that they had shared on their social media accounts. The couple, who recently announced their new music video together, Tere Ho Jaayein Hum, have kept all their pictures with each other on their accounts as they are.

PriyAnkit fans are puzzled

As reports of their alleged split grew, fans expressed their distress. One wrote, "@6_ankitgupta @priyankachaharchoudhary hamare PriyAnkit forever hi rahenge, lad marke bhi sath rahenge. Please dono ego side me karke jhagda solve kar lo." Another fan quipped, "Why did they unfollow each other?" A fan shared, "May God protect #PriyankaChaharChoudhary #AnkitGupta and their relationship from all evil people 🤲🧿. May God reverse every curse word spoken over their relationship into a blessing."